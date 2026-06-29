Thérèse O’Shea: The GAA is a huge part of our house and our lives

WHEN Thérèse O’Shea talks about St James’, she rarely talks about herself.

Instead, she talks about people.

On the same morning we chatted, the club chairperson – who is still serving as PRO – uploaded an Instagram reel celebrating the volunteers whose work often goes unnoticed.

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Players. Coaches. Supporters. Committee members. Parents. Sponsors. Friends.

She stresses that it’s a team effort that keeps St James’ moving forward.

Throughout our conversation, Thérèse returned to the same theme. The facilities may be impressive and the developments significant, but none of it happens without people.

‘Buildings don’t build clubs, people do,’ Thérèse said at the official opening of the club’s new wall ball, outdoor astro and indoor astro facilities.

It helps explain why St James’ means so much to her and her family. The club is just walking distance from her home. It’s where her roots are. Born and bred, she smiles. Her brother Eoin played, too, as did Thérèse up to U12 level.

‘There’s a real pride of place here. It’s a real community effort and that’s what a club is,’ she says.

‘The facilities are phenomenal and sometimes it’s hard to believe they’re ours, but they didn't build themselves. It’s people. It’s the people who fundraised tirelessly over the years, the people who helped secure grants, the people who volunteered their time.’

Thérèse is keen to play down her own role in St James’ current chapter, but she has led by example, first by agreeing to become the first female chairperson of her home club. In a male-dominated GAA administrative world, she took on the challenge.

‘I genuinely didn’t know how it would be received because I was going to be the first female chairperson in a club founded in 1892. I remember thinking, “God, I don’t know how this will go down”’, she recalls.

‘The chairperson at the time, Ray Whelton, was all for it, and our long-serving secretary Liam Evans was very supportive too. So I said, “You know what? Let’s go for it.”'

Having been club PRO since 2023 and with her husband Alan – a South Kerry import – heavily involved as a player and manager, Thérèse walked into this new challenge with her eyes wide open.

She knew exactly what it would demand.

She’s a realist.

‘I had a fair idea of the level of commitment involved in any voluntary role, whether that's chairperson, coach or anything else,’ the 42-year-old says.

‘When I do anything, I probably give it too much time sometimes. 110 per cent. So I always knew I was going to work hard at it.

‘I focused on a few small, low-hanging-fruit projects first and set myself some targets. That gave me a bit more perspective rather than trying to get everything done at once.’

The support at home gives Thérèse the platform to hold this three-year role that she is halfway through. Given she is chairperson and Alan is the premier junior team’s manager, St James is never far from the conversation.

He is the man with the Midas touch, having guided the club to famous Carbery JAFC triumphs in 2019 and ’22. But Thérèse now sits above in the club hierarchy.

‘It leads to an awful lot of headaches!’ she laughs.

‘No, in fairness, Alan is phenomenal. He’s a superb support to me.

‘I couldn't be prouder of what he’s done for St James. He'll certainly keep me on my toes as well, always reminding me that we should be doing this, that and the other.’

Thérèse knows how to get things done. Locally, she has been involved with the Ardfield Summer Festival, has organised a couple of charity events and was chairperson of the parents association in the school. She has ideas and is not afraid of work. That’s a solid starting point.

One moment in particular shows the scale of her influence beyond St James’.

It began with a simple idea in February.

She reached out to GAA President Jarlath Burns to see if he would officially open their new facilities.

He did, earlier this month, having already known Thérèse, who was instrumental in turning Croke Park pink and blue for The Féileacáin Wave of Light last October 15th, to mark pregnancy and infant loss.

‘For that night, St James’ GAA was right at the heart of Croke Park, all because of a little lady in a little club in West Cork,’ Burns explained on his visit to its Ardfield HQ, adding it’s the most impactful event he has been involved in during his presidency.

For Thérèse and Alan, it was the opportunity to remember their daughter Alice.

‘Last September, unfortunately, we suffered a loss. Our little girl, Alice, was born at 24 weeks,’ Thérèse says.

‘We had a few days with her in CUMH and we were able to bring our three other children – James, Tess and Joe – up to meet her. We brought Alice home and buried her in Ardfield.

‘During those days in hospital, a friend of mine shared information about the Féileacáin Wave of Light. Féileacáin is a charity that supports bereaved families like ourselves and it's actually headquartered in Skibbereen.

‘Every year on October 15th, buildings across the country light up in pink and blue in memory of babies lost through miscarriage, stillbirth and infant loss. I started looking through the list of participating buildings – government buildings, UCC, City Hall, Dublin Castle – and I wondered if any GAA clubs were involved.

‘There was only one in the whole country, Ballyboden in Dublin.

‘A week after Alice passed away, I was sitting at home and, I suppose, in the depths of grief, I said to our own club that we should take part. They were brilliant. We bought lights and lit up the clubhouse in pink and blue.’

It’s then she reached out to Jarlath Burns with the idea of turning Croke Park pink and blue. He replied, telling Thérèse he would do his very best. He delivered.

For the first time, GAA HQ was lit up in pink and blue in honour of families who had experienced baby loss.

‘There’s not a club in the country that hasn't been affected by miscarriage, infant loss or baby loss in some way,’ she adds.

That connection led to Burns making the trip to Ardfield for the official opening for a project that Thérèse says brought the entire club and community together.

‘What I’ve enjoyed most is seeing the amount of people who came together,’ she says.

‘What I’d put in big lights in St James’ is the people who rolled in behind myself and the executive to get the place looking pristine. That’s been the real sense of accomplishment.

‘We’ve had everyone involved, from U14 players right up to long-standing club members, helping move chairs, hang pictures, paint dugouts – you name it. We've pretty much done it over the last few months getting the place ready for what was our big day on June 5th.’

Thérèse admits she wrestled with the idea of stepping back as chairperson as her family dealt with the grief. Instead, she found St James gave her a focus.

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Sometimes, it’s the simple questions that need to be asked.

‘I can’t imagine what you’ve all been through, Thérèse. How are you?’

‘It’s been very hard, being perfectly honest with you,’ she says.

‘When I think back to this time last year, all the excitement and everything we were looking forward to, and then you're given devastating news in September. I left my job in Carbery to go for a scan on August 26th and I haven’t been back since.

‘Carbery, my employers, have been amazing to me. I've had great support from work and wonderful colleagues.

‘There were times when I felt I probably should have stepped away from my role as chairperson, but in truth it’s been a huge help to me.

‘It’s given me a sense of purpose. It’s something I can focus on and, I suppose, I have the luxury of being able to step away from it for a while and ask somebody else to help me out if I need to. The executive has been a huge support in that regard.

‘Like anything, there are good days and there are not-so-good days. Some days are better than others. It’s difficult. But I think it's about keeping Alice alive in our memory. That’s what’s important.

‘She’ll always be part of our family.

‘And we’ll keep remembering her.’

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The GAA family rallied around the O’Sheas when they needed support, but that didn’t surprise Thérèse.

They have always felt part of this community.

‘Alan moved to Ardfield about 14 years ago and I can honestly say he has made some of the best friends he’ll ever have through the GAA. It links people together in such a special way,’ she explains.

‘It doesn’t always have to be about playing the sport either. You can make friends and find your place in the GAA in so many different ways. That’s certainly been my experience.

‘I’m not playing GAA, but I’m an officer in the club and a volunteer in the club, and I think that’s one of the most special things about the association – we all have a part to play in it.’

Their kids carry on that tradition. James plays at U14 level. Tess is involved in Scór, which is very strong in the club. Joe lines out with the U6s.

‘It’s a huge part of our house and our lives.’