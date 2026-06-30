New baby giraffe born at Fota Wildlife Park

Fota Wildlife Park has announced the birth of a Critically Endangered female Nubian giraffe calf, born to mother Aoife and father Ferdie on Monday, June 15th, just days before International Giraffe Day on June 21st.

The calf, standing approximately six feet tall at birth, arrived safely following close monitoring by the Park's animal care team in the days leading up to the birth.

The new arrival is Aoife's second calf, following the birth of her first calf, Clodagh, in 2014.

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Aoife herself was born at Fota Wildlife Park in 2010, as was her mother, Róisín.

In keeping with Fota Wildlife Park's long-standing tradition, all were given Irish names.

The calf's father, Ferdie, was born at Royal Burgers' Zoo in Arnhem, the Netherlands, in 2009.

Ferdie transferred to Fota Wildlife Park in 2012 as part of a European ex-situ endangered breeding programme (EEP).

Lead Ranger, Aidan Rafferty, described the birth as a landmark moment. 'The gestation period for giraffes is nearly 15 months, so the team has been eagerly anticipating this arrival for well over a year,' he said. 'Breeding programmes are often complex and unpredictable, and no birth is ever taken for granted. Aoife was incredible throughout. The calf made the typical six-foot drop, landed safely, and was standing on all four feet within the first half hour. Watching those first moments is an incredibly moving experience and a hugely rewarding one for the entire team.

'After the birth, we spent several days keeping a close eye on both mother and calf. When it was clear the little one was strong enough, we began the slow, specialised work of introducing the young female to her new herd. The result is something wonderful, with mother and baby are now living side by side in a herd as they would in the wild.

'It's a great start to the summer and a fantastic way to begin what we hope will be a memorable summer season at the Park.'

The birth carries particular significance given the precarious conservation status of the species.

According to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation the Nubian giraffe is now classified as Critically Endangered, with less than 4,000 estimated to remain in their native habitats.

Rapid habitat loss driven by agricultural expansion, combined with poaching, political instability and the growing impacts of climate change, has placed the subspecies under mounting pressure over recent decades.

The Park's giraffe herd has now grown to nine. The Nubian giraffe is a distinctive subspecies easily recognised by distinctive patterns of dark patches on their coat, separated by bright, cream-colored channels and the absence of markings on their lower legs, a characteristic exclusive to this subspecies.

In addition to participating in successful breeding programmes, Fota Wildlife Park contributes €10,000 annually to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, a unique organisation focused exclusively on the conservation and management of wild giraffe populations across Africa.

Fota Wildlife Park is inviting visitors to the Park to suggest an Irish name for the new female calf in keeping with the naming tradition for all Fota-born giraffes.

Entries can be submitted at a collection point in the Serengeti Shop until 30th July, and one lucky winner will receive an annual pass to Fota Wildlife Park.