JOURNEY TO FINAL: Check out the Cork minor footballers' path to the All-Ireland decider

CORK 4-25 CLARE 0-12

Keith Ricken’s team started with a bang in the Munster championship, easily defeating Clare, who had given great challenges at minor level in previous years. Clonakilty’s Tom Whooley kicked off his championship with 1-5 from play while Joe Miskella, Donal Herlihy (1-2) each and Jacob Barry all found the net. The perfect start to the campaign.

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CORK 3-18 KERRY 1-14

This was a statement victory in Tralee, emphasising the talent of this Cork group. Barryroe’s Riley O’Donovan enjoyed a super cameo off the bench with 1-3 while Carbery Rangers’ Luke O’Neill also found the net. Eoghan Ahern (1-2) struck the other goal and Ben Hegarty (0-6) and Alex O’Herlihy impressed too. It was Cork’s first win over Kerry at minor level since 2023 and their first victory in the Kingdom’s backyard since 2013.

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CORK 3-19 WATERFORD 1-12

The Rebels were already through to the Munster final ahead of this game but ended the Munster round-robin series on a high in Páirc Uí Rinn. Alex O’Herlihy (1-3), Peadar Kelly and Riley O’Donovan all hit the back of the net, while Joe Miskella and Conrad Murphy also put in starring displays. It was an opportunity for the extended panel to show what they could do before the latter stages of the championship.

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CORK 1-13 KERRY 0-14 (AET)

In the wind and rain conditions, Cork won their first Munster minor title since 2022. Jacob Barry scored a crucial goal while goalkeeper Rory Twohig really spread his wings with 0-4. Kerry were hard to put away but the Rebels eventually came through with Riley O’Donovan and Ben Hegarty also getting important scores. As The Banks of My Own Lovely Lee was sung in the stands at Páirc Uí Rinn, this was a significant step in the minors’ journey.

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CORK 3-19 MEATH 1-12

An All-Ireland quarter-final that Cork always had control of at Semple Stadium, Thurles. This was the match where Rory Twohig claimed national recognition with a two-point free from 60 metres included in his huge haul of 0-9. Joe Miskella, Eoghan Ahern and Kieran O’Shea all found the net. Tom Whooley scored 0-4 from play too, hitting his stride at the right time before the business end of the championship.

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CORK 2-19 DERRY 2-8

And so to last Saturday in Parnell Park where a phenomenal second-half display saw Cork into the All-Ireland final. Goals from Tom Whooley and Alex O’Herlihy gave the Leesiders a sizeable cushion to coast home. Rory Twohig put in another quality display while Joe Miskella Conor Downing, Kieran O’Shea and Éanna Lynch led the way brilliantly.

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CORK SCORERS

Rory Twohig (Kilmeen) 0-22 (7 2ptf, 4f, 4 45); Tom Whooley (Clonakilty) 2-12; Eoghan Ahern (Carrigaline) 2-11 (7f); Ben Hegarty (Ballinora) 0-16 (9f); Joe Miskella (Ballincollig) (1 2pt), Alex O’Herlihy (St Finbarr’s) 2-10 each; Riley O’Donovan (Barryroe) 2-4; Kieran O’Shea (Urhan) 1-5; Jacob Barry (Aghinagh) 2-2 (1 2pt); Conrad Murphy (Barryroe) 0-7 (2 2pt); Donal Herlihy (Shamrocks) 1-4; Kevin O’Donovan (O’Donovan Rossa) 0-3; Luke O’Neill (Carbery Rangers), Peadar Kelly (Naomh Aban) 1-0 each; Morgan Corkery (Nemo Rangers) 0-2; Éanna Lynch (Ballincollig), Conor Garvey (St Finbarr’s), Conor Downing (Adrigole), Riain Coakley (Éire Óg), Darragh O’Sullivan (Erin’s Own) (m) 0-1 each.