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Conor Hourihane joins Leicester City as new assistant manager

June 30th, 2026 9:42 AM

By Kieran McCarthy

Conor Hourihane joins Leicester City as new assistant manager Image
Conor Hourihane has joined Leicester City as assistant manager.

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CONOR Hourihane is the new assistant manager at Leicester City.

The Bandon man, who was in charge of Barnsley last season, will work under Leicester manager Russell Martin, who was appointed in June.

Former Premier League champions Leicester will compete in League One next season, and Hourihane knows this division well, both as a player and a coach.

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The West Cork man had been looking for a new role having parted ways with Barnsley at the end of last season.

‘A former Republic of Ireland international, Hourihane brings extensive experience from across the English game for clubs including Sunderland, Ipswich Town, Aston Villa, Swansea City, Sheffield United, Derby County and Barnsley – where he had spells as a player and manager,’ a Leicester City statement said.

 

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