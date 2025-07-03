Six West Cork clubs target league glory

SIX West Cork clubs will be involved in county football league finals this weekend.

On Friday evening, Clonakilty take on St Finbarr’s in the McCarthy Insurance Group Football League Division 1 decider in Ballygarvan (7.30pm). Both sides only lost one game out of nine and, along with Nemo Rangers, have bossed the league from the start. An interesting side note is that Clon and Barrs will meet in the championship later this month.

Also on Friday, Carbery Rangers face Knocknagree in the Division 2 final in Ballyvourney (7.30pm). Seamus Hayes’ side have won all their games so far, the only club across all seven divisions to have a 100 percent record. They recently beat Knocknagree in the league.

The Division 4 final will see Bandon take on Aghabullogue in Ballymah on Sunday (7.30pm). The Lilywhites also have a Division 4 hurling final against Inniscarra on Friday, July 11th, in Cloughduv.

Gabriel Rangers are in the Division 5 final against Kilmurry on Sunday in Dunmanway on Sunday (5pm). Both sides are coming into this having won eight of their nine games – this will be a tough task for the Ballydehob club as Kilmurry are Munster junior champions.

The Division 7 final will see a Carbery derby in Rossmore as Kilmacabea face Argideen Rangers on Friday (7.30pm). Both sides will be front-runners for the upcoming Bandon Co-op Carbery junior AFC so this will be a good precursor.

Elsewhere, the Division 6 final will have St Nick’s and Canovee face off on Thursday in Ovens (7.30pm) while Clyda Rovers and Uibh Laoire are in the Division 3 final, that game is set for Friday 18th.