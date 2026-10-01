Ring Rowing Club’s Neil O’Sullivan produces impressive display on international stage

Ring Rowing Club’s Neil O’Sullivan produced an impressive performance on the international stage, securing a bronze medal at the European Rowing Coastal and Beach Sprints Championships in La Línea, Spain.

The championships, held from September 19-20, saw Ring Rowing Club represented by Noel Creedon and Neil O’Sullivan, with the pair lining out in the Club Coastal Double Sculls.

Creedon and O’Sullivan endured a frustrating race after being rammed at Buoy 1 and again at Buoy 2, were impeded and spun 360 degrees. An unfortunate setback which cost the Ring crew valuable time and ultimately took them out of medal contention.

Despite the disappointment, there was no time for O’Sullivan to dwell on the result, as he returned to the water to compete in the Senior Men’s Coastal Single Sculls (1x).

In an exceptionally strong field featuring athletes of the highest calibre, including Olympians, O’Sullivan produced a superb performance to battle his way onto the podium and claim a hard-earned bronze medal.

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It was a significant achievement for the Ring rower, particularly given the depth of talent assembled for the championship.

While the club double may not have delivered the result Creedon and O’Sullivan had hoped for, O’Sullivan’s individual bronze provided a deserved reward for a determined weekend of racing.

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Elsewhere, in Spain at the European Rowing Beach Sprints championships, Ring Rowing Club member Conor Kelly was selected by Rowing Ireland to join forces with Shandon Boat club's Isabella Monahan in the junior mixed doubles in La Linea.

The afternoon saw wild conditions blow up for their race.

Unfortunately it was not to be for the promising duo this time around. They lost out to Austria, 2.59.75 to 2.50.92. The Austrian crew went on to win silver.