Easy passage to the semi-finals for Naomh Abán with win over Macroom

Naomh Abán 6-10

Macroom 0-14

BRENDAN KENNEALLY REPORTS

NAOMH Abán had a relatively easy passage to the county Premier Intermediate Football Championship semi-final and a meeting with Uibh Laoire, disposing of the Macroom challenge with clinical finishing at Cill na Martra on Sunday afternoon last.

Three goals in each half kept Naomh Abán comfortable all through and dealt killer blows to Macroom's chances whenever the town team threatened to make a contest of the affair, as they did for a brief period in the latter stages of the third quarter.

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The Naomh Abán delight at this performance will be tempered somewhat by the possible loss of star forward Ed Ó Mír with a recurring leg injury as they prepare for the Uibh Laoire test.

Naomh Abán were favourites to win this contest but Macroom were hopeful that having qualified out of their group for the first time in five years, they would provide a decent challenge to the Gaeltacht side, seeking its third semi-final appearance in three years.

Dermot Ó Ceallaigh got the winners off to a flying start with a second-minute point, and within a minute an Ed Ó Mir effort from close range finished in the Macroom net via a deflection from a defender – a soft goal and an ominous foretaste of what was to follow.

Éolan O’Leary had an opening point for Macroom in the 13th minute but within minutes Aodhán Ó Luasa was allowed to weave his way through the Macroom defence and plant the ball in the Macroom net, 2-2 to 0-1 now the score and Naomh Abán already in control.

Macroom rallied and points from Seán Kiely (two-pointer), Eolan O’Leary and Alan Quinn gave them encouragement but in the 22nd minute, Dónal Ó Ceallaigh got an easy passage through to fire in a third goal for Naomh Abán and the writing was on the wall for Macroom now.

A two-point converted free from Quinn matched a point each from the Ó Ceallaighs, and Naomh Abán led by 3-4 to 0-7 at half-time and were in confident mood.

The second half could not have started better for the winners, Dara Ó Loinsigh’s point effort hitting the Macroom upright and falling down into the path of midfielder Seán Ó Riordáin, who gleefully belted the ball into the net. When Aodhán Ó Luasa added a point, the Naomh Abán lead had been extended to 10 points.

Macroom’s best period followed with five points in a row from Tony Dineen, Quinn (two), O’Leary and Creedon to make the score 4-5 to 0-12 by the 46th minute.

All hopes of a revival were dashed two minutes later when Dónal Ó Ceallaigh swooped on a defensive error and fired another ball past goalkeeper Declan Kiely, once again left exposed on the Macroom line.

The game fizzled out completely after this killer blow. Donal Ó Ceallaigh had a third goal in the 56th minute, cutting in from the corner flag, and then he belted another goal, and Naomh Abán added further points to win by double scores.

Scorers

Naomh Abán: Donal Ó Ceallaigh 3-3, A Ó Luasa and S Ó Riordáin 1-1 each, E Ó Mír 1-0, Dermot Ó Ceallaigh 0-3, D Ó Laoire 0-2 (2ptf).

Macroom: A Quinn 0-6 (1 2ptf, 0-2f), E O’Leary 0-3, S Kiely (2pt) and T Dineen 0-2 each, D Creedon 0-1.

Naomh Abán: Gearóid Ó Luasa; Sam Tinsley, Colm de Róiste, Éanna Ó Críodáin; Shane Ó Loingsigh, Dara M Ó Loingsigh, Séamus Hendy; Seán Ó Riordáin, Caoimhín Ó Donnchú; Aodhán Ó Luasa, Ed Ó Mír, Pearse Ó Liatháin; Dermot Ó Ceallaigh, Darragh Ó Laoire, Dónal Ó Ceallaigh.

Subs: Criostóir Ó Deasúna for Ó Mír (injured, 26), Conor Ó Críodáin for S Ó Loingsigh (45), Ciarán Ó Luasa for Tinsley (47), Wayne Mac Cárthaigh for Ó Liatháin (52), Donncha Ó Ceocháin for A Ó Luasa (56).

Macroom: Declan Kiely; Johnny Murphy, Rory Buckley, Ryan Sabas; Michael Cronin, Mark Corrigan, Cormac Bourke; Tony Dineen, Caleb Dinneen; Alan Quinn, Seán Kiely, Eolan O’Leary; David Horgan, Dylan Twomey, Oisín O’Sullivan.

Subs: Don Creedon for Twomey (injured, 25), Jack Sexton for O’Sullivan (52), Mark Condon for C Dineen (53).

Referee: Niall Hayes (Carbery Rangers).