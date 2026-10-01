NPWS operation underway after second Asian hornet discovered in Cork

An intensive National Parks and Wildlife Service operation is underway after a second Asian hornet discovery in the county.

Minister for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity, Christopher O’Sullivan TD, confirmed the efforts to locate and remove an Asian hornet nest in the Ringaskiddy area.

The operation was stepped up after a second Asian hornet was captured close to the location where another one was photographed by a member of the public late last week.

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Minister O’Sullivan said: “The discovery yesterday of a second hornet is a significant development and suggests that a nest may be present nearby.

“Our response has now moved into a critical new phase, with specialist bait stations being deployed to track and trace any further hornet activity and pinpoint the nest location as quickly as possible.”

He said conservation rangers will use the latest transmitter technology to follow the movements of individual hornets back to their nest.

The approach has proven highly successful in other countries, including the UK, and gives us the best possible chance of locating the nest before the species can establish itself, added the Minister.

We know from our successful response to last year's incursion that early detection and rapid intervention are absolutely critical.

“Using the latest science, technology and expertise, we are moving swiftly and decisively to protect Ireland's biodiversity and our native pollinators from this invasive species.”

The Minister said he wanted to thank members of the public whose vigilance helped to bring this issue to the NPWS's attention.

Anyone who spots an Asian hornet is asked to report it through the website www.invasives.ie.