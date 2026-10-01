Drivers asked to stay vigilant as deer breeding season begins

Drivers in West Cork are being asked to stay vigilant as the deer breeding season begins.

The Irish Deer Commission are calling on motorists to be especially alert at dawn and dusk, when deer are most active, particularly in high risk areas such as woodlands and mountains.

The organisation says, from late September until early November the clash of antlers will be heard as males show off their virility to potential mates and parade around showing off their armoury of antlers.

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A spokesperson said: “While the rut is an amazing experience to witness it is also a time when there is an increase of road traffic accidents involving deer as male deer go in search of females and younger males are ousted by dominant males forcing deer to cross public roads and motorways.”

What should drivers do in high risk areas?



- reduce speed where they see a warning sign and stay alert

- prepare to stop, never swerve as you could hit another obstacle or oncoming vehicle

- when you see a deer dip your headlights as the full beam may cause the deer to freeze

- if a deer has crossed in front of your vehicle, be aware that others may follow

- do not approach an injured deer

If you are involved in a road traffic accident involving a deer or come across a deer that has been involved in a road traffic accident, immediately contact local gardaí.

The Irish Deer Commission operate a humane deer dispatch scheme with 160 trained volunteers assisting agencies and charities who deal with an increasing number of deer vehicle collisions on the road.