Victory for Cill na Martra after a close call in Baile Mhúirne

Cill na Martra 1-16

Béal Átha ’n Ghaorthaidh 0-12

BRENDAN KENNEALLY REPORTS

CILL NA MARTRA, leading by 0-8 to 0-3 at half time in this SAFC quarter-final at Baile Mhúirne, looked to be in a comfortable enough position having mostly controlled matters up to the break.

Five minutes into the second half, the winners were in an infinitely better place still having added another three points to their tally and oozing confidence.

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Then all changed with the conversion of a two-point free by Béal Átha 'n Ghaorthaidh goalkeeper Darren Ó Coill in the 38th minute, which ignited his side’s challenge. From there to the final minutes, the spectators were treated to a rip-roaring contest between the two neighbouring clubs from Gaeltacht Mhuscraí.

Twice Béal Átha reduced the gap to two points. It was 0-14 to 0-12 in the 56th minute, with goalmouth thrills a-plenty, before Shane Ó Duinnín settled Cill na Martra nerves with a point from a free after a challenge on his namesake Daniel. Antoin Ó Cuana ensured victory with a point from play and in added time, Shane Ó Duinnín slammed a quickly taken 14m free to the unguarded Béal Átha net to put a misleading appearance on the final scoreline.

Yes, Cill na Martra were deserving winners, but they were made earn their passage to the semi-final by a determined Béal Átha, who were without the services of their star forward, the injured Ben Seartan.

Antóin Ó Cuana opened the scoring with a Cill na Martra point in the first minute and his side led to the finish. They led by 0-5 to 0-0 at the end of the first quarter, Seamus Ó Tuama getting an opening Béal Átha point in the 17th minute to signal an improvement in his side's performance, but Cill na Marta still were the moist forceful side and their defence had the measure of the Béal Átha attack.

Cill na Martra added three further points to their tally before the break and maybe they should have had more scores, some opportunities being missed and two late points for their opponents left only five points between the sides – a slight worry for the winners, possibly, after being largely in control of affairs.

Points from Shane and Daniel Ó Duinnín and one from Cormac Ó Cróinín increased the Cill na Martra lead on the restart and appeared to leave Béal Átha with too much to do.

In the 38th minute, a Béal Átha free yielded a two-point return for Darren Ó Coill, substitute Lúc Mac Thomáis pointed a 45th minute free and immediately kicked another from play, and Conchuir Ó Loinsuigh and Daire Ó Briain each followed with a point apiece, 0-11 to 0-9 now the score on 48 minutes!

Cill na Martra needed a score and it was provided by goalkeeper Micheál Ó Deasúna, who kicked an awkward two-point free from out on the left sideline, and at the other end he made a super save of a goalward-bound kick.

Points were exchanged before Béal Átha kicked two further points, Mac Thomáis and Donagh Seartan the scorers, to make it 0-14 to 0-12 and excitement at fever pitch, with the Cill na Martra goal under a pounding.

When the need was greatest, Daniel Ó Duinnín came to the rescue of The Boys from the Cross, carrying the ball out of defence and drawing a free which Shane Ó Duinnín duly kicked over to open up a three-point gap on 57.

Cill na Martra defended their goal heroically as their western neighbours came in search of a green flag and in another break up the field, the leaders got a point from Antóin Ó Cuana to ease their situation as the game went into added time.

The final score, a goal from a Shane Ó Duinnín 14m free, caught the Beal Átha defence napping, and was the icing on the cake for the winners.

Scorers

Cill na Martra: S Ó Duinnín 1-4 (1-3f), A Ó Cuana, P Ó hEaluithe, M Ó Deasúna (2ptf) 0-2 each, D Mac Lochlainn, T Ó Corcora, C Ó Cróinín, S Ó Foirréidh, C Ó Foirréidh, D Ó hUrdail 0-1 each.

Béal Átha: L Mac Thomáis 0-3 (0-1f), D Seartan, C Ó Loinsigh and D Ó Coill (2ptf) 0-2 each, S Ó Tuama, D Ó Briain, E Ó Céilleachair 0-1 each.

Cill na Martra: Micheál Ó Deasúna; Jeauic Ó Loingsigh, Tadgh Ó Corcora, Daire Mac Lochlainn; Pádraig Ó hÉalaithe, Danny Ó Conaill, Seán Ó Fóirréidh; Antóin Ó Cuana, Gearóid Ó Goillidhe; Eoin Ó Conaill, Seán Ó Céilleachair, Cormac Ó Cróinín; Daniel Ó Duinnín, Shane Ó Duinnín, Ciarán Ó Duinnín.

Subs: Cianie Ó Fóirréidh, Damian Ó hUrdail (both ht), Adam Ó Duinnín, Arran Ó hUidhir.

Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh: Darren Ó Coill; Sean Ó Donnchú, Éanna Ó Duinnín, Ciarán Ó Nuanáin; Cian Ó Duinnín, Barra Ó hArgáin, Gavin Ó Laoire; Diarmuid Ó Ceallacháin, Daire Ó Briain; Daire Ó Ceallacháin, Donagh Seartan, Nollaig Ó Laoire; Conchuir Ó Loingsigh, Séamas Ó Tuama, Seán Ó Muineacháin.

Subs: Éanna Ó Céilleachair (36), Lúc Mac Thomáis (39), Colmán Ó Tuama (49), B Seartan (59).

Referee: Pa O’Driscoll.