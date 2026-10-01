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Champions Donoughmore exit the Mid Cork championship after defeat to Éire Óg

October 1st, 2026 1:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Champions Donoughmore exit the Mid Cork championship after defeat to Éire Óg Image

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THE quarter finals in the Ross Oil Mid Cork Junior A Football Championship took place and the defeat of the champions Donoughmore by Éire Óg was a mild surprise. The semi final pairings see Aghinagh take on Éire Óg while Grenagh face Kilmichael, writes Brendan Kenneally.

 

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Éire Óg  4-7

Donoughmore  1-13

Reigning champions Donoughmore lost their title to Éire Óg in Coachford. The Ovens team could prove a handful for last year’s finalists Aghinagh in the semi-final. Donoughmore started well with two early points but a Daniel Healy goal in the tenth minute saw the Ovens men in front. Donoughmore responded with points from Daniel Holland and David McDonnell and a goal from Scott Barrett to lead by 1-4 to 1-0 after 12 minutes. Donoughmore were not to score again until the last minute of the half when Scott Barrett kicked over a free. Éire Óg had added scores through Michael Sheehan and Ethan Hyde (two pointer free) and led 1-5 to 1-3 at half-time.

Éire Óg had the perfect start to the second half with goals courtesy of Hyde and Dylan Foley in the 34th and 36th minutes. Donoughmore responded with a Gavin O’Sullivan free but Cathal Kirwan added another point to Éire Óg’s lead on 38. Two two-pointers, scored by Daniel Holland and Rory Honohan brought Donoughmore back in front and they led by a point up to the 57th minute when Éire Óg struck a mortal blow, a penalty goal from Colm Quigley. The final whistle was greeted with Éire Óg elation.

Éire Óg: Colm Sheehan: David Kirwin, John Kelleher, Michael Sheehan: Oisín McLoughlin, Mark Kelleher, Diarmuid Dineen: Kevin Beechinor, Cathal Kirwin: Daniel Healy, Tom Murphy, Colm Quigley: Dylan Foley, Ethan Hyde, Brian Hurley. 

Sub: Eoghan Hogan.

Donoughmore: Kevin O’Riordan: Frankie Honohan, Sean Broderick, Finn O’Callaghan: Jamie Twomey, Donncadh Morrissey, Liam O’Sullivan: Seán O’Hanlon, Mark Lucey: Jack McCarthy, Kevin O’Connell, Scott Barrett: Gavin O’Sullivan, David McConnell, Paddy Murphy. 

Subs: Daniel Holland (5), Rory Honohan (40), Josh Crowley (41), Jack Murphy (50).

Referee: Luke Knight (Kilmurry).

 

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Kilmichael 2-10

Clondrohid 1-10 

This game at Inchigeela was another close affair. Ronan Murphy got a goal for Kilmichael after 13 minutes to give his side a 1-1 to 0-2 lead. Tom Browne had pointed a Kilmichael free on 7, Fionnán O’Leary had done likewise for Clondrohid to which Darren Dineen added a point from play. Cian McCarthy scored for Kilmichael but Clondrohid hit back with four points from Ciarán O’Leary before half-time and the teams were level, 0-6 to 1-3, as Jack Browne pointed a 45 for Kilmichael.

The victors started the second half well with a Tom Browne goal in the 32nd minute followed by points from Browne and Cian McCarthy. Back came Clondrohid with points from Fionán O’Leary and a goal from Darren Dineen. All square at 2-5 to 1-8 in the 37th minute. 

A Tom Browne two-pointer free followed by points from Browne, Daniel Twomey and Jack Browne gave Kilmichael the advantage but back came Clondrohid with a two-pointer from Ciarán O’Leary and a Jamie Hourihan point. 

Kilmichael advanced to the semi-final, a meeting with Grenagh.

Kilmichael: Shane Masters: Andrew Kelleher, Eoghan Murphy, Isaac Wood: Michael Downey, Finbarr Buckley, Seán Hennigan: Shane Foley, Cathal Foley: Cian McCarthy, Tom Browne, Brian Horgan: Ronan Murphy, Daniel Twomey, Jack Browne. 

Subs: Chris O’Connell, Brendan Cotter.

Clondrohid: John Corkery: Aaron O’Riordan, Brian Corcoran, John O’Connell: David O’ Connell, Callum O’Shea, Darragh Fitzgibbon: Owen McCarthy, Fionnán O’Leary: Fionn Fitzgibbon, Ciarán O’Leary, Jamie Hourihan: George Lowrie, Cathal Creedon, Darren Dineen. 

Subs: Neilus Murphy, Cillian Lynch, Colin Murphy, Seán Murphy, Cian Kelleher.

Referee: Peter Cotter (Gleann na Laoi).

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