Paul O’Donovan crowned Senior Male Rower of the Year

IT’S official: West Cork is the home of Irish rowing after the region was the big winner at Rowing Ireland’s Olympic Celebration & Annual Awards Night.

Of the 13 awards presented at Fota Island Resort on Saturday night, FOUR headed home to West Cork.

Olympic legend – and Ireland’s greatest-ever rower – Paul O’Donvoan was crowned Senior Male Rower of the Year after his heroics in 2024 that saw the Skibbereen Rowing Club star win Olympic gold in the Irish men’s lightweight double alongside Fintan McCarthy, and then win gold in the men’s single sculls at the World Rowing Championships.

There were two more award successes for Skibbereen Rowing Club, as TJ Ryan was named Umpire of the Year, while Barbara Nugent was crowned Master Female Rower of the Year.

There were also celebrations in Kilmacsimon Swimming & Rowing Club after they brought home the prestigious Club of the Year award after a memorable 2024 that included hosting the Irish Coastal Rowing Championships in the National Rowing Centre last August.

Another highlight of the evening was when the Skibbereen dream team of Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan were presented the President’s Award to honour their back-to-back Olympic gold medals in the lightweight men’s double sculls. It’s important to remember the role of their coach Dominic Casey in their success, and yet another link to Skibbereen Rowing Club.