ONES TO WATCH: Five players who will light up the Carbery Junior A Hurling Championship

Ahead of the throw-in to the Carbery Junior A HC, we look at five local players to keep an eye on

Ballinascarthy’s Jeremy Ryan was the stand-out player in last year’s championship and his phenomenal scoring rate definitely carried his side to the title. Can he repeat his heroics of last season and continue to thrill the crowds with his style and accuracy?

Clonakilty’s bid to regain the title they last won in 2017 will rest to a large extent on the shoulders of their inter-county senior hurling panellist, David Lowney. In full flight he is one of the finest hurlers in Carbery and his skill and determination are always a joy to watch.

Kilbree will hope to make amends for last year’s disappointing final form and they will look to the mercurial Damien O’Gorman for inspiration. All-round athlete and topclass dual performer, his style of play is mesmerising and he seems to glide over the ground with ease and style, notching vital goals at crucial times.

St Oliver Plunkett’s are always guaranteed to be in the thick of the action when it comes to Carbery junior A hurling and the pillar of their challenge for many season’s has been Conor O’Driscoll. Built in the mould of the legendary Tommy Walsh, his hurling and striking has always been pure and sweet. Always a joy to watch in action.

Probably the most under-rated hurler in the division, James O’Driscoll of St James has been a huge influence in the championship for a number of seasons. A terrific striker of the ball he has the happy knack of turning games that seem to be drifting away from his side and will prove a major attraction for fans this season.