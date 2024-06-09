Nicola Tuthill qualifies for women's hammer throw final at European Athletics Championships

KILBRITTAIN'S Nicola Tuthill (20) has qualified for Monday night's women's hammer throw final at the European Athletics Championships in Rome.

The West Cork athlete, in her first senior Europeans, claimed her place in Monday's hammer final (8.33pm) with a superb round of throws to finish comfortably inside the top 12 qualifying places in seventh place.

Nicola Tuthill, with a huge throw of 69.85m, is in with a great chance of qualifying for the women's hammer throw final at the European Athletics Championships. The Kilbrittain athlete finished second in qualifying Group A. Not fazed by the big stage. pic.twitter.com/HPbu4NgimV — Kieran McCarthy (@KieranMcC_SS) June 9, 2024

Tuthill’s best throw of the day came in her final attempt with a huge 69.85m guaranteeing her a top-12 finish at her first senior European Championships.