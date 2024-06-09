Southern Star Ltd. logo
Nicola Tuthill qualifies for women's hammer throw final at European Athletics Championships

June 9th, 2024 1:05 PM

By Southern Star Team

Nicola Tuthill is through to Monday night's final in Rome.

KILBRITTAIN'S Nicola Tuthill (20) has qualified for Monday night's women's hammer throw final at the European Athletics Championships in Rome.

The West Cork athlete, in her first senior Europeans, claimed her place in Monday's hammer final (8.33pm) with a superb round of throws to finish comfortably inside the top 12 qualifying places in seventh place.

Tuthill’s best throw of the day came in her final attempt with a huge 69.85m guaranteeing her a top-12 finish at her first senior European Championships.

