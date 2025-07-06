Nicola Tuthill pleased with response in Maribor

NICOLA Tuthill was pleased with how she reacted to fouling her opening two throws in the women’s hammer at the European Athletics Team Championships.

The Kilbrittain athlete was under pressure to deliver after her opening two throws, and she did, ultimately finishing third, her best throw of 70.50m coming in the fourth round.

Tuthill was one of Ireland’s top performers in Maribor, Slovenia, as Team Ireland finished fifth in Division 2, narrowly missing out on promotion to the top tier of the continental competition.

‘It wasn’t my best competition,’ Tuthill said afterwards. ‘I fouled my first throw, which was big, probably close to my PB and it was just outside the line. I fouled my second one as well, so I needed to get one in then. I’m proud of myself for getting one in because I was getting stressed out. I got over 70 metres then which is my second time over that mark this year, my second furthest throw in a competition…I’m getting more consistent.’

In the women’s 1500m on Sunday, Ballinascarthy’s Laura Nicholson (Bandon AC) finished fourth on her Irish senior international debut, the 25-year-old clocking 4:20.48. On Saturday, Bandon AC’s Shane Howard finished 11th in the men’s long jump, his best effort was 7.20m.