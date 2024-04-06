Nicola Tuthill extends her Irish U23 hammer record

NICOLA Tuthill (UCD AC) extended her own Irish U23 record on Saturday.

Competing at the Irish Universities Track and Field Championships, Tuthill took victory with a new personal best throw of 68.65m.

The throw adds 80 centimetres to her previous Irish U23 record which she set at the European Team Championships in Chorzow, Poland in June of last year.

Her latest feat comes just two weeks after winning a silver medal in the event at the European Throwing Cup in Portugal.

'I’m delighted with that. I’m so happy to get it [the record],' Tuthill told Athletics Ireland afterwards.

'I was hoping I’d be able to push it out because I knew that it was this competition last year that I broke the U23 record for the first time. To be able come out again this year and get it is really special.'