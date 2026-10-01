Muintir Bhaire U18s win West Cork title as Ryan O'Sullivan kicks the winning score

Muintir Bhaire 2-14

Castletownbere 1-15

MUINTIR Bhaire and Castletownbere U18s have played three times this season but their recent Rebel Óg West Division 3 Minor Football final was as dramatic as it comes.

In the dying embers of the game, Ryan O'Sullivan kicked an unbelievable two-pointer to win for Muintir Bhaire.

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It was two brilliant teams going head-to-head with no quarter given and nothing left on the pitch.

You would have to feel for Castletown in the way they lost it.

Durrus club Munitir Bhaire have had many baron years, but this team have been the bright light for many years at underage level.

The final ebbed and flowed from the first minute and the victors took an early control on things with some fine scores but a goal from the Beara club had them back in the game. Even while playing well, Bhaire found themselves down by two at the short whistle.

The second half was monumental, and it swayed from end to end.

At the end of it all though, it was Muintir Bhaire's day. September 20th will live long in the memory of all who witnessed this win on this great day for the people of Durrus.

Muintir Bhaire scorers: Ryan O'Sullivan 2-7; Davin Ross, Ryan Harrington 0-2 each; Andrew Ring, Darragh O'Sullivan, Danny O'Donovan 0-1 each.

Muintir Bhaire team: Kieran O'Sullivan; Aaron Harrington, Sean Wiseman; Padraig O'Sullivan, Bill O'Donovan, Andrew Ring; Darragh O'Sullivan; Oisin Daly; Davin Ross, Sean O'Sullivan, Ryan Harrington; Ryan O'Sullivan, Danny O'Donovan.

Subs: Kevin Nash, Colm French, Fionn Wiseman, Leo Arundel.