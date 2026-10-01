Scam warning for West Cork’s over-65s on International Day of Older Persons

West Cork’s over-65s are being urged to stay alert to online scams and fraud on today's International Day of Older Persons.

While the region’s pensioners are being celebrated for their contributions to communities, new research highlights concerns about their confidence and safety when using rapidly changing technology.

Almost half of older adults (49%) say online scams or fraud linked to artificial intelligence is a concern, according to research commissioned by the Vodafone Foundation and conducted by Core Research.

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The survey found that just 29% of people aged over 65 feel confident using new technology, compared with 65% across all age groups.

Meanwhile, 81% believe technology is developing faster than they can keep up with.

Online safety and privacy are among the biggest barriers preventing older people from benefiting fully from technology, cited by 48% of respondents.

More than one-third (34%) say better information about staying safe online would increase their confidence.

Liz Roche, Head of Foundation and Sustainability at Vodafone Ireland and Hi Digital Project Manager for Vodafone Group, said: “Technology is changing quickly, but people should not be expected to keep up on their own.”

Now in its fifth year, the foundation's Hi Digital programme offers free digital-skills training, including one-to-one support and weekly Drop-In Fridays at nine participating Vodafone stores across County Cork.