Sport

SLIDESHOW: Bantry Bay Rugby Club celebrates centenary in style

November 16th, 2026 10:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

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BANTRY Bay RFC marked its 100 year anniversary with a gala event

Francis Hourihane, Bantry Bay RFC Chairman and Andre Polivka, Vice-Chairman. (Photo: Paddy Feen)

 

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Ciara O'Connor and Maggie Kingston enjoying the celebrations. (Photo: Paddy Feen)

 

John Hennessey, Padraig Corcoran, and Andre Polivka, vice-chairman of Bantry Bay RFC. (Photo: Paddy Feen)

 

John and Patricia Reynolds at the Bantry Bay RFC Centenary celebrations. (Photo: Paddy Feen)

 

Sean Downey and Michael Cronin. (Photo: Paddy Feen)

 

Gavin and Rebecca O'Gorman. (Photo: Paddy Feen)

 

Philip O'Shea and Dylan Kelleher, junior team members enjoying the celebrations. (Photo: Paddy Feen)

 

Shane O'Sullivan, captain of the junior team, with his partner Megan Fitzpatrick and his mother Teresa O'Sullivan. (Photo: Paddy Feen)

 

Bantry Bay RFC officers Francis Hourihane, chairman; Linda McCarthy, PRO, and Damien Moloney, president. (Photo: Paddy Feen)

 

Asling O'Reilly and Katie Nicholas. (Photo: Paddy Feen)

 

Declan and Louise Evans. (Photo: Paddy Feen)

 

Bernard Jackman, MC and Rory Doody, vice-secretary. (Photo: Paddy Feen)

 

Cliona Hurley, Sean Kelly and Danielle Howard. (Photo: Paddy Feen)

 

Bernard Jackman with Siobhan Shanahan and her son James. (Photo: Paddy Feen)

 

 

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