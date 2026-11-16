SLIDESHOW: Bantry Bay Rugby Club celebrates centenary in style

BANTRY Bay RFC marked its 100 year anniversary with a gala event
Francis Hourihane, Bantry Bay RFC Chairman and Andre Polivka, Vice-Chairman. (Photo: Paddy Feen)
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Ciara O'Connor and Maggie Kingston enjoying the celebrations. (Photo: Paddy Feen)
John Hennessey, Padraig Corcoran, and Andre Polivka, vice-chairman of Bantry Bay RFC. (Photo: Paddy Feen)
John and Patricia Reynolds at the Bantry Bay RFC Centenary celebrations. (Photo: Paddy Feen)
Sean Downey and Michael Cronin. (Photo: Paddy Feen)
Gavin and Rebecca O'Gorman. (Photo: Paddy Feen)
Philip O'Shea and Dylan Kelleher, junior team members enjoying the celebrations. (Photo: Paddy Feen)
Shane O'Sullivan, captain of the junior team, with his partner Megan Fitzpatrick and his mother Teresa O'Sullivan. (Photo: Paddy Feen)
Bantry Bay RFC officers Francis Hourihane, chairman; Linda McCarthy, PRO, and Damien Moloney, president. (Photo: Paddy Feen)
Asling O'Reilly and Katie Nicholas. (Photo: Paddy Feen)
Declan and Louise Evans. (Photo: Paddy Feen)
Bernard Jackman, MC and Rory Doody, vice-secretary. (Photo: Paddy Feen)
Cliona Hurley, Sean Kelly and Danielle Howard. (Photo: Paddy Feen)
Bernard Jackman with Siobhan Shanahan and her son James. (Photo: Paddy Feen)