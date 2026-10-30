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Kate Wall and Orlaith Cahalane star as St Finbarr’s march on

October 30th, 2026 3:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Kate Wall and Orlaith Cahalane star as St Finbarr’s march on Image
Kate Wall hit 0-4 in St Finbarr's win over Truagh Clonlara.

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ORLAITH Cahlane’s 3-2 from play was key in St Finbarr’s 4-10 to 1-12 victory over Clare club Truagh Clonlara in the Munster senior camogie quarter-final.

Kilbrittain native Kate Wall chipped in with 0-4 from play, while the remainder of the Barrs’ scores came through Sorcha McCartan (0-4) and Nicole Olden (1-0).

Daughter of Castlehaven football legend Niall Cahalane, Orlaith struck two goals in the first half to make it 3-7 to 0-4 at the break before finishing off her hat-trick in the second period.

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Two more Cahalanes started for the city club too. Kate Cahalane played at corner-back while her sister and Cork captain Meabh played at wing-back.

The Barrs face Tipperary champions Thurles Sarsfields in the provincial semi-finals this Sunday (1.30pm) in the Tipperary Camogie Grounds. Waterford’s Gailltir and Kerry club Clanmaurice face off on the other side of the draw.

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