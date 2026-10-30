Blues guitarist Dan Maher set to strike chord in Clonakilty with latest album

AMERICAN blues guitarist and singer Dan Mahar is returning to Clonakilty this weekend to release his new album What Else is There?

No stranger to Clonakilty, having played the Clonakilty International Guitar Festival, his album launch will take place at Shanley’s Bar on Sunday November 1.

And what’s even more remarkable is that the album was produced by Bill Shanley, a well-renowned musician and local.

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Dan spent most of his early life and career in the Chicago land area.

“There was so much live music in those days in my hometown area, which gave me the benefit of seeing how it was done and then later competing with others to be able to get to do it,” said Dan.

“In 1980 I took up road work in the upper Midwest and West in places like South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming, Montana and Minnesota playing six nights a well in beer joints and honky tonks. I served my apprenticeship on stage which prepared me very well for the next phase of my career.”

Dan moved to Nashville in 1988 to pursue a career in songwriting. After completing a showcase of original blues songs at Douglas Corner, he met with Captial Records recording artist Billy Dean.

One thing led to another and following a successful auditions in May 1990, he hit the road with Billy as lead acoustic and electric guitar player.

“It was a great experience altogether. We played all the big halls opening for the Judds, Alan Jackson, Clint Black and many others before becoming a headline act and going to appear on the Grand Ole’ Opry, Jay Leno Show, Austin City Limits and many other televisions appearances.”

Dan later became acquainted with Clonakilty and the Shanley family after appearing at the Clonakilty International Guitar Festival in 2013. He has appeared numerous times since and it was only after last year’s festival that he talked to Bill Shanley about doing a record at his studio in Dublin.

“I’m grateful to all who’ve made this possible and am happy to doing the release in my musical home with my musical family, the Shanleys.”