Bandon hurlers can banish last year’s demons and claim county intermediate A hurling glory

BOTH Bandon and Aghada lost to eventual champions Aghabullogue in 2025 – Aghada after extra-time in the semi-final and Bandon by a point in the final. Both have been among the top performers in the Co-Op Superstores Intermediate A Hurling Championship.

Both clubs have bounced back this season and are back at the business end, meeting in Saturday’s final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh (5pm).

When the teams clashed in the group stages in August, Joe Burke’s Bandon men won 2-24 to 1-24.

ADVERTISEMENT

That was a high-scoring affair, and another open contest could be in store this weekend.

Bandon have beaten Russell Rovers and Midleton as well as Aghada, while also drawing with neighbours Kilbrittain thanks to a late Mark Sugrue equaliser.

The Carbery club have averaged a winning margin of just over three points so have had to grind out results. Cathal Lynch’s match-clincher against Russell Rovers epitomised Bandon’s season – a tight battle, but another way found to get a result.

In Bandon’s last county-winning team, in 2016, Michael Cahalane, Sugrue and Darren Crowley played big parts in their premier intermediate final victory over Fermoy. While they are still key figures on and off the pitch, the newer generation have added a freshness.

Jack Cullinane, still U21, has struck 6-19 from play in the last two campaigns and is looking to add to that tally this weekend.

Charlie Long, Kevin Hannon, Conor Calnan and Denis O’Mahony are other key players who have stood up for Bandon.

Their final defeat to Aghabullogue last year was disappointing, but having the experience of playing a county final at Cork GAA HQ may give them an edge this year.

Aghada are not a team to be taken lightly, though.

They may have lost to Bandon and drawn with Russell Rovers, but they came out on top in a must-win game against Kilbrittain. Jamie O’Hanlon’s goal in that game was the main turning point in their season.

They then narrowly saw off Mallow before their performance of the year in seeing off a Sarsfields team that, up to then, won every game.

Like Bandon, they have an average winning margin of around three points, but they could be vulnerable at the back, having conceded nine goals this year.

Their top marksmen up front are O’Hanlon, Will Leahy, John Looney, Charlie Terry and Sam O’Driscoll.

Given their experience of last year’s final, their unbeaten run, their victory over Aghada earlier this season and their senior status as recently as 2021, Bandon will go into this as slight favourites.

Whatever the outcome, this should be an intriguing watch given the quality of Cahalane, Cullinane, Leahy and Looney. Hopefully, Bandon can bring a county title west of the viaduct.