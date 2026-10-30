Liam Twohig’s 1-7 proves crucial as Aghinagh hold their nerve in Mid Cork junior A final

Aghinagh 2-12

Kilmichael 1-13

BRENDAN KENNEALLY REPORTS

APPEARING in the Ross Oil Mid Cork junior football final for the fourth time in six years and for the third year in a row, Aghinagh won a really exciting decider under lights at Cloughduv on Saturday night.

This success adds to the title they won for the first time in 2021.

Kilmichael battled to the end in an epic contest, but will rue some missed scoring opportunities. They did not have a forward of the calibre of Aghinagh’s Liam Twohig, who finished with a personal tally of 1-7, 1-5 from play. Crucially, Twohig kicked three of the last four points when the new champions were in danger of going under to a ferocious Kilmichael last-quarter rally.

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Aghinagh goalkeeper Conor Lucey was another stand-out performer for the winners, denying Kilmichael on three occasions when goals seemed certain.

The game was another in the series of superb Mid Cork deciders of recent times and Aghinagh, now battled-hardened, will go forward into the county championship with realistic hopes of following in the footsteps of Uibh Laoire, Kilmurry, Canovee and Inniscarra, who have all won county junior titles in the present decade after emerging from Muskerry.

The heavy, all-day rain had ceased before starting time and the pitch was in remarkable condition. There was a strong, bitterly cold wind blowing from the north-west and Kilmichael had the benefit in the first half, starting in dazzling fashion to lead by 0-6 to nil after the opening 12 minutes.

Cian McCarthy had opened the scoring in the third minute. Kilmichael goalkeeper Shane Masters made a smart save from Con Buckley before Tom Browne kicked a sixth-minute free over to be followed by a Ronan Murphy point, 0-3 to 0-0.

In the ninth minute, Danny Twomey kicked the only two-pointer of the game. When Cathal Foley won the kick-out and sent it back over the bar, it put Kilmichael six points clear.

The second quarter brought a much-changed scenario with Aghinagh on the attack and beginning to control matters. A William Coakley point in the 16th minute was their opening score.

Shane Masters denied Con Buckley with a fine save. Liam Twohig kicked over a free in the 17th minute and added a point a minute later, fed by Mathew McCarthy who was beginning to win possession around midfield for Aghinagh.

The opening goal followed in the 19th minute. Twohig lashed in a shot which Masters parried. The ball broke to Mathew McCarthy, who set up Con Buckley with a perfect pass. The centre forward made no mistake from close range, 1-3 to 0-6.

Shane Corkery put Aghinagh in front for the first time. Next, Kilmichael lost goalkeeper Shane Masters to an injury before Tom Browne equalised from a free. Twohig and William Coakley points had Aghinagh in front, but Jack Browne from a free and brother Tom from play had a point apiece. At half time, it was Aghinagh 1-6 Kilmichael 0-9.

Considering that they would have the benefit of the wind in the second half and that they were beginning to play with increasing effectiveness, Aghinagh looked to be in a good position at this stage.

Kilmichael suffered a cruel blow immediately on the resumption when a Liam Twohig shot from a distance looked to be going over but dipped under the crossbar and nestled in the net to give Aghinagh the lead and a huge boost.

Jack Browne pointed a free in reply and only a superb save by goalkeeper Conor Lucey denied Ronan Murphy a goal.

Kilmichael then kicked two 45s wide. At the other end, Liam Twohig popped over a relieving point to put Aghinagh three in front after 39 minutes. Seán Cummins had an Aghinagh point and another from Twohig made it 2-9 to 0-10 in the 46th minute. While Aghinagh were scoring from limited opportunities, in contrast Kilmichael were squandering the majority of possession.

Kilmichael were full of spirit and kept up the pressure. Jack Browne pointed a free and then in the 51st minute, substitute Brendan Cotter availed of a scramble in the Aghinagh goalmouth to boot the ball to the net and reduce the gap between the teams to a point, 2-9 to 1-11.

Aghinagh were under pressure, but Kilmichael continued to waste possession with inaccurate shooting.

Liam Twohig eased the pressure on his side with a point from an Aghinagh free. Brian Horgan pointed for Kilmichael to narrow the gap to the minimum again in the 57th minute as the excitement reached fever pitch.

In injury-time, reliable Liam Twohig kicked over from play and TJ Buckley had another point to leave a goal between the teams. Shane Corkery had a ‘goal’

disallowed for Aghinagh as Kilmichael came in search of a goal at the other end but had to make do with a Ronan Murphy point before the final whistle was sounded by excellent referee Luke Knight.

Scorers

Aghinagh: L Twohig 1-7 (2f); C Buckley 1-0; W Coakley 0-2; S Corkery, TJ Buckley, S Cummins 0-1 each.

Kilmichael: B Cotter 1-0; J Browne (1f), T Browne (2f) 0-3 each; D Twomey (2pt), R Murphy 0-2 each; B Horgan, C Foley, C McCarthy 0-1 each.

Aghinagh: Conor Lucey; Dylan O’Riordan, Donagh O’Riordan, Noah O’Leary; Declan Ambrose, Tom Buckley, Luke O’Leary; Mathew McCarthy, Shane Corkery; Donagh O’Shea, Con Buckley, Seán O’Riordan; William Coakley, Liam Twohig, Seán Cummins.

Subs: TJ Buckley for N O’Leary (37), Thomas Morgans for S O’Riordan (40), Donagh McCarthy for D O’Shea (52), John Lynch for Dylan O’Riordan (53).

Kilmichael: Shane Masters; Finbarr Buckley, Conor Cotter, Eoghan Murphy; Seán Hennigan, Isaac Wood, Michael Downey; Shane Foley, Cathal Foley; Cian McCarthy, Tom Browne, Brian Horgan; Ronan Murphy, Daniel Twomey, Jack Browne.

Subs: Conor Horgan for S Masters (inj, 21), Kevin Murphy for S Hennigan (ht), Brendan Cotter for C Foley (45).

Referee: Luke Knight (Kilmurry).