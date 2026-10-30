Uibh Laoire footballers ready to take the next step

JOHN McNulty believes Uibh Laoire are primed and ready to meet Kiskeam’s challenge in Saturday evening’s McCarthy Insurance Group Premier IFC county final at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh (7pm).

It is not lost on Uibh Laoire’s manager that his club has suffered defeat to the Premier IFC county champions in each of the last three seasons – Cill na Martra in 2023 (quarter-final), Kilshannig in 2024 (semi-final) and Aghabulogue in last year’s county final.

You can add a 2022 quarter-final defeat to championship runners-up Bantry Blues to that list as well.

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In 2026, the Inchigeela-based side is back for another crack at the title, this time against Kiskeam.

‘It is a blank canvas. Every season is different and this year is completely different for us again,’ Uibh Laoire manager John McNulty told The Southern Star.

‘You never know what’s to come at the start of every year. You go for as long as you can in the championship. No two years are the same. It is as simple as that.

‘We just hit reset and see how far we can go. It’s a basic plan but that’s what it is.’

This time around, Uibh Laoire’s consistent form suggests things are a little different from what’s come before.

For starters, a terrific run in the Division 2 county league saw McNulty’s charges finish top of the table and secure promotion before losing 2-14 to 1-16 to premier senior highflyers Carrigaline in the final.

‘The league was good and it was difficult too as we played against clubs of a higher grade,’ McNulty added.

‘It was a case of one game at a time and an opportunity to learn.

‘The results happened but I think it was more an opportunity just to play our football and learn a few things. The league went well and we were happy with it.’

Building on their positive league form, Uibh Laoire topped their Premier IFC group with wins over Bantry Blues, Glanmire and Rockchapel.

A narrow 1-14 to 0-14 local derby victory over Naomh Abán was hard earned in the semi-final and maintained Uibh Laoire’s impressive championship run.

‘The Naomh Abán game was obviously a very difficult game but to be fair, in the group stages, we were tested in different ways in all three games,’ the Uibh Laoire manager admitted.

‘Naomh Abán are very good. As we expected, the semi-final was a great game. From that point of view, we were just thrilled to get out the other side of it.

‘That’s the thing about the premier intermediate grade, there’s absolutely nothing between any of the teams. Even the teams that find themselves in relegation battles or even being relegated, they’re all good teams.

‘That’s why you have to give your best every day, basically. If you’re below that level, then you’re in trouble.

‘It’s just about trying to find the correct balance all the time.

‘You take every game as it comes. Some days you’ll be kind of counting your blessings with one part or feature of the team that might be compensating for something else.

‘We’ve been learning about it in the last couple of years. We have gotten a good sense of what it is like to be competitive in this grade.

‘All the teams are really good. They all have depth in their squad and standout players. They’re very well coached too.’

Speaking of positive coaching, Uibh Laoire’s scoring ability marks them out as serious contenders. Cork senior Chris Óg Jones currently tops the charts with 5-23. Regular scoring from Ian Jones, Cathal Vaughan, Sam Pickering and Seán O’Riordan has the Inchigeela side in the best possible form. Back-to-back clean sheets underline Uibh Laoire’s defensive capabilities.

Just as well because their opponents, Kiskeam, average a goal a game and have proven equally prolific en route to the county final.

Seán O’Sullivan has racked up 27 points in helping Kiskeam reach the decider. Paul O’Callaghan, Shane O’Riordan and Macaulay Cronin will also require careful marking.

McNulty understands that, irrespective of his club’s recent championship record, Kiskeam want county final glory every bit as much as his team does.

‘I don’t ever remember going into a final where your opponent isn’t going to want to win every bit as much as you do,’ McNulty admitted.

‘That’s just the nature of it. We find ourselves in a final this year and want to win every bit as much as our opponent.

‘I suppose the two best teams usually get to the final. So, both teams are there on merit, unbeaten in the earlier rounds and we both got through our semi-finals, hard semi-final games too.

‘So yeah, I’d say there’s absolutely no underestimating the challenge that lies ahead for us on Saturday evening.’