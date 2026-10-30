Bandon GAA Club wins Cork GAA Sustainable Club Competition

BANDON GAA Club has been named the overall winner of the Cork GAA Sustainable Club Competition, receiving a €6,000 grant to support sustainability projects within the club and its community.

Newmarket GAA Club and Kilmichael GAA Club were also recognised among the top three, receiving grants of €3,000 and €1,500 respectively.

The competition invited clubs across the county to showcase initiatives in areas including energy efficiency, water conservation, sustainable travel, waste reduction, biodiversity and community action.

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Ten clubs were shortlisted following a strong response to the competition, with entries highlighting the positive environmental work taking place across Cork GAA.

Bandon GAA Club impressed the adjudication committee and PepsiCo with the quality of its submission, the proposed use of the funding and the measurable impact of its sustainability initiatives to date. Its entry demonstrated a strong balance between environmental benefits and positive outcomes for the wider community.

Kevin O’Donovan, CEO of Cork GAA, said: ‘It is fantastic to see clubs from across Cork enter the Sustainable Club Competition, with ten shortlisted and three recognised for their outstanding work and commitment to sustainability.

‘This competition demonstrates the positive impact our clubs can have, not just within their own facilities but throughout their wider communities.

‘I would like to congratulate Bandon, Kilmichael and Newmarket on their success and thank PepsiCo for their continued support through our Positive Action Partnership. Together, we are showing how small actions can make a big impact for future generations.’

Speaking at the announcement of the winners, Evan Norton, GM & SVP, PepsiCo Ireland said, ‘Congratulations to the three winning clubs and to all ten shortlisted clubs for the outstanding work they are doing in their communities. The creativity and commitment on display throughout this competition has been inspiring. We're proud to partner with Cork GAA on an initiative that celebrates local leadership and supports positive action. These projects show how communities can make a lasting difference when they come together with a shared purpose."

The three winning clubs will also receive support from a sustainability expert through two advisory calls to help them develop and progress their projects. The grant funding will support the sustainability projects identified by each club.