Cork urged to apply for share of new €40,000 community fund

CORK organisations are being invited to apply for a share of a new €40,000 community fund launched by SHEIN.

The global online fashion and lifestyle retailer’s Fabric of the Community programme aims to support grassroots organisations across Ireland.

Between now and the end of the year, the programme will award €10,000 each month to one local organisation, providing financial support to help charities, youth and sports clubs, social enterprises and community groups expand their services, improve facilities, deliver new projects or respond to local needs.

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‘Ireland has played an important role in SHEIN’s growth in Europe since the establishment of our European headquarters in Dublin in 2023,’ said Robin Kiely, SHEIN Europe corporate communications director.

‘The programme reflects our commitment to giving back by supporting the local organisations that help communities thrive every day.

‘Every community has organisations that quietly make an enormous difference to people’s lives. We hope this programme not only provides funding where it is needed most, but also gives these organisations the recognition they deserve. Ireland is home to an incredible network of local groups creating positive change every day, and we are proud to be able to support them.’

The programme is open to a wide range of community-focused organisations, including registered charities, youth groups and sports clubs, social enterprises, non-profit initiatives and grassroots community projects.

For more information about the Fabric of the Community programme, including eligibility criteria terms and conditions, and application details, contact [email protected].