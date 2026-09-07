Talented Ballinspittle boxer Paddy Harrington shows his class with top award in Hungary

TWO De Courcey Boxing Club boxers, Cameron Burke and Paddy Harrington, showed their class at an international event in Hungary, with Harrington bringing home a top award.

Burke and Harrington had been selected to train with a Munster U15 Development squad. Impressing, they were then named on the squad that travelled to box in the six-nation Salgotarjan Boxing Gala in Hungary.

Both lads put on a great display of boxing. Unfortunately, Burke picked up a slight injury which saw him withdrawn from competition.

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Meanwhile, Harrington, from Ballinaspittle, produced a masterclass of boxing. He won both his matches and was awarded Best Overall Foreign Boxer at the tournament.

Will Rossall, head coach of De Courcey, says it is a proud day for the club to see two 13-year-olds travel to a different country, go with coaches they don’t usually box with and take it all in their stride.

Harrington first joined the kids’ class six years ago when the club trained at Courcey Rovers’ GAA hall. Burke started three years ago when the club moved to its current location in Bandon.