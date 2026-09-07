West Cork Motorcycle Club celebrates successful 2026 season after five championship victories at Mondello Park

WEST Cork Motorcycle Club has grown into a country-wide success story, with 240 members from all corners of Ireland, around 50 of whom currently hold competition licences.

Particularly encouraging in 2026 was the arrival of 15 newcomers to short circuit racing, many taking their first steps into competitive racing with the support of the club and its experienced members.

The club’s membership ranges from first-time racers to national championship winners, reflecting its commitment to competitors at every level.

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While proudly carrying the West Cork name, the club has developed a truly nationwide membership and continues to provide a welcoming home for motorcycle sport enthusiasts and competitors from across Ireland.

The final round of the Irish Short Circuit Racing Championship at Mondello Park brought several title battles down to the wire.

Out of 11 classes, WCMCC riders took championship victories in five classes.

‘Everyone at West Cork Motorcycle Club is extremely proud of what our riders have achieved throughout the 2026 Masters season,’ club chairman Calum O’Brien said.

‘The number of championship titles and podium positions is a tremendous reflection of the work being put in not only by the riders themselves, but also by their families, teams, sponsors and everyone working behind the scenes to get them onto the grid.’

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Meath man Jack Caldwell was crowned 2026 Masters Superbike Cup champion following a superb performance at the final round.

Caldwell entered the weekend with a narrow championship advantage. A second-place finish on Saturday kept him on course before two cup victories on Sunday secured the title in emphatic fashion.

Fellow WCMCC rider Davin Casey, also from Meath, completed an excellent campaign by securing third place in the Masters Superbike Cup Championship, putting two West Cork club riders inside the championship’s top three.

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Young Cork rider Fionn O’Connell, from Carrigaline, completed an outstanding season by being crowned 2026 Masters Supertwin Champion.

O'Connell arrived at Mondello with a healthy championship advantage and secured the title on Saturday. He then dominated the Supertwin category with three victories from three races across the weekend.

He also made his Supersport Cup debut aboard the Daracore Yamaha R6, taking third in both Cup and Pro classifications on Saturday before winning the Cup race on Sunday and finishing second in Pro. Following a penalty for the race leader, he was promoted to the Pro race win, bringing the prestigious Leinster Trophy back to Cork.

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At just 16 years of age, Dublin teen Hubert Tomazewski completed an exceptional Masters campaign by becoming champion in two separate categories – Moto 1 and Moto 400.

Tomazewski had already secured the Moto 1 Championship with a round remaining but entered the final weekend six points behind in the much closer Moto 400 title battle.

Three Moto 400 races produced three victories, overturning the championship deficit and securing the 2026 Moto 400 crown. Hubert also added another two Moto 1 race victories, completing a hugely impressive Masters season.

There was further WCMCC success in both categories. Daire O'Flynn (Fermoy) secured third place in the Moto 1 Championship, while Cian McSweeney finished second in Moto 400, followed by fellow club rider Dale Hyland in third.

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The Production Twins Championship produced one of the closest WCMCC battles of the season, with cousins and clubmates Jeff Quilter and Jake O'Sullivan, both from Killeady, fighting at the front of the championship.

After a season-long contest, it was Quilter who emerged as the 2026 Masters Production Twins Champion, with his combination of outright speed and consistency proving decisive.

His pace during the final weekend demonstrated the level reached by the Production Twins field, with Jeff recording lap times in the 57-second bracket around Mondello Park on a stock 650cc machine.

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There was another all-WCMCC battle at the front of the Pre-Injection 600 Championship, where Richie Hyland (Tipperary), Liam Concannon and Vinny Long (Tipperary) ultimately filled all three of the leading championship positions.

Richie Hyland was crowned champion despite missing the opening round, overcoming the early deficit to secure the Masters Pre-Injection 600 title. Behind him, Liam Concannon secured second place, while Vinny Long finished third.

The club's success extended throughout the Masters paddock. Paudie O'Malley (Mayo) completed a strong Junior Supersport campaign by securing third place in the championship. In the Masters Classic Superbike category, Ben Sorensen (Limerick) enjoyed an excellent campaign and finished the year second in the championship.