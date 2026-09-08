Eoin Reardon shares his progress on turning former Ballineen shop into his home

FRESH from being this year’s National Heritage Week Ambassador, woodturner and content creator Eoin Reardon has ambitious plans to develop a workshop and a ‘new gaff’ following his purchase of a former shop in the heart of Ballineen village.

The Crossbarry native, who has amassed millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram in recent years, plans to live in the five-bedroom property as well as setting up a workshop downstairs.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Eoin said the property was last lived in about 12 years ago and it has been 20 years ago since it operated as O’Regan’s Shop.

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‘I had been looking for a cottage for a long while but it was only around last November that I started broadening my horizons in looking at commercial properties like old shops or pubs in a village which would be an alternative for me to run my business,’ said Eoin.

‘I found this place in Ballineen, which had been on the market for a year and a half and made a bid and low and behold I was successful. I received the keys three weeks ago and I have been slowly moving my stuff out of my workshop in Crossbarry to my new home.’

Unfortunately for Eoin the old interiors including the original shop counter and shelves were gutted but he is actively seeking old photos of the old exterior too as he wants to see what it looked like long ago.

‘I plan to convert two old sheds out the back for living quarters so I have somewhere to live while I’m working on the bigger project, which is turn the commercial space of downstairs property into my workshop and upstairs as my living quarters.’

He is also planning to host workshops at his new home with accommodation upstairs to cater for students.

‘I’ve had a few people knock on the door here wishing me all the best with my new venture already and my intention is to bring this building back into life.’

As the recent National Heritage Week ambassador, Eoin was carrying out various workshops throughout the country, which he thoroughly enjoyed.

No doubt Eoin aka ‘Pint of Plane’ will be updating his millions of followers across TikTok and Instagram in the coming months as he sets up his new home and workshop.