In-form Laura Nicholson races to another Toledo record

THERE is just no stopping Ballinascarthy’s Laura Nicholson in her senior year at the University of Toledo in Ohio.

In the best form of her life, the former Bandon AC star smashed another school record when she won the 800m event at Ohio State's Jesse Owens Classic on Saturday. Nicholson won in a new Toledo programme record of 2:04.80 to continue her impressive results of recent times.

So far in 2025 she has set new personal best records in 800m, 1500m (indoor and outdoor), mile and 5000m. The West Cork athlete has been named Mid-American Conference (MAC) Track Athlete of the Week on several occasions, and was crowned the MAC Most Valuable Performer after winning three titles (mile, 800m, 3000m) at the division’s indoor championships.