IB Paddington has that winning feeling after landing George Deane Memorial Pace

BY TIM KELLEHER

IB Paddington made it two wins in seven days when landing the George Deane Memorial Pace at a sun-drenched Dunmanway.

The winner is owned by the Murphy brothers from Baltimore and Bill Donovan from Florida.

Get Me Out Of Here and Imperial Attitude made sure of a lively pace and the pair were three lengths clear on the opening lap of three. On the second circuit of the handicap the field of eight was covered by only six lengths. The order remained the same on the bell lap with Imperial Attitude first to give way. All the while IB Paddington and Donal Murphy had been nailed to the rail and were biding their time. Turning for home Get Me Out Of Here still led but the opening came for IB Paddington and he hit the front close home to beat Get Me Out Of Here.

‘He went super today. We had a lovely trip and he stayed on strongly close to home. We bred him ourselves and it’s a great honor to win the George Deane Memorial which celebrates the former president of the harness racing association,’ winning driver Donal Murphy said.

The George Deane Memorial Trot was a four-runner affair with Humour De Cosse joining the big three trotters – Fina Mix, Comete Des Landes and Duc D’Arry. Again this was a handicap with Humour De Cosse getting a 30-yard start from Fina Nix and 60 yards from Comete Des Landes and Duc D’Arry. Mike Kelleher came in for the spare drive on Humour De Cosse and the pair were not hanging around, going clear from the start. Heading out on the final lap Fina Mix looked the biggest danger as Comete Des Landes and Duc D’Arry were still playing catch up. Turning for home Oisin Quill on Fina Mix made his move and collared the long-time leader in the final 100 yards to win. Again the handicapper got it right with no less than three lengths covering the four runners at the finish.

Brutenor was another catch drive for Mike Kelleher, who was deputising for his cousin Patrick Hill who married last week and is on honeymoon with his wife Aoife. Kelleher sent the veteran Brutenor to the front after Bibi Dairpet made a false step at the gate. He was never in any danger, leading home Cakinap and Destin De Larre. The Hill family from Leap are getting endless fun out of the winner.

Niall Forbes, originally from Drimoleague but now living in Leap, seems to be the man to rejuvenate trotters. Irish Good Dream, who joined the Forbes yard only five weeks ago, on his third start for the new owner was a winner. Eddy Marceaux and Hippie Sisu were away early and remained in front on the final lap but Forbes made his move on the back straight and won with a bit in hand.

‘I only have him for five weeks. One of the visiting French drivers drove him at the Red John Meeting and suggested a few changes and they worked a treat. He was decent as a four-year-old but lost his form last season. I didn’t break the bank to buy him but I think there’s more to come,’ the popular Forbes said.

Paul and Lee Kelly made the long journey down from Meath with Seenisbelivin and the pair hit the front at the start, never saw another rival and when race favorite Storm Trooper went off stride the die was cast.

Thomas Kiely from the northside of Cork city has bought some well-bred pacers and Rhyds Eye Kandy got his name on the winner’s list in the Grade G1 & G2 Pace.

The Grade F pace provided further proof of the competitive nature of racing in Cork. Well Cuz and GDs Honey were market leaders, the former went off stride and left GDs Honey in front. Yankee George joined the leader but could not pass. On the final lap Rhyds Panache and Spartan Warrior almost came through the field unnoticed. Around the final corner all three were in a line with Rhyds Panache, now 14 years young, stayed on best to beat Spartan Warrior and GDs Honey. Seventeen-year-old Fionn O’Reilly from Drimoleague must garnish great credit for the winning drive which would be the envy of many seasoned drivers.