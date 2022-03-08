Healy and McElhinney selected on squad for World Indoors

WEST Cork duo Darragh McElhinney and Phil Healy have been named in the Athletics Ireland squad for next week’s World Indoor Championships that take place on March 18th to 20th in Belgrade.

Ireland is sending a strong team of 19 athletes to the World Indoors, with McElhinney and Healy flying the West Cork flag on the world stage.

🇮🇪Team Ireland - World Indoor Championships🇮🇪 Athletics Ireland are proud to announce 19 Athletes in total will represent Ireland at the World Indoor Championships on March 18-20th in Belgrade Serbia. Full Selection: https://t.co/NnUIIrg6gz #TeamIRE #WorldIndoorChampionships pic.twitter.com/775YOfmSJj — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) March 7, 2022

Both are also in good form too. McElhinney set a new Irish men’s U23 record (3:39.63) in the 1500m at the World Indoor Tour in Belgrade on Monday evening, while Healy raced to a new 400m PB (51.66) at the World Indoor Tour in Madrid last week. Both also won national indoor championships titles last month, McElhinney in the men’s 3000m and Healy in the women’s 400m.