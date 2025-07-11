Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas’ first season in the county league has gone better than expected

AT the start of this season, Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas couldn’t wait to get the chance to pit their wits against teams from around the county in Division 7 of the Red FM Hurling League.

But Mathúnas didn’t just compete, they won seven out of nine games and earned promotion to Division 6 with one game to spare. Now they will contest the Division 7 final against Killavullen this Saturday in Ballyanley (7pm).

After drawing their first match against Ballinora (1-17 to 2-14), the Castletownkenneigh club went on to win six of their next seven games. The Carbery JAHC champions are on a roll right now, winning their last four games as they prepare to play Killavullen, the only team to beat the West Cork club (1-18 to 1-14).

‘Going into it, we weren’t sure what to expect. Just staying up in the division would have been the ambition. Things went our way, and it’s nice to get the promotion,’ forward Kevin O’Donovan told The Southern Star.

‘A lot of the teams in it would have done well in their divisions last year and got into the county rounds as well. To get results against those teams was very positive for us.’

They may be excelling in the league but the championship is still key for Mathúnas. Despite promotion and a league final, the players aren’t getting ahead of themselves.

‘Looking at it from the outside, it might look like we’re doing well but it’s hard to tell what people are holding in reserve for the league. We tore into every game, played as best as we could and took it seriously from the start. We wouldn’t be reading too much into it. We have to focus on West Cork again now, we won’t be getting big heads over it,’ O’Donovan stressed.

Before the championship is the league final date with Killavullen. The Avondhu club only failed to win one of their eight games so far and won their first North Cork junior A title last year.

‘They were the only team that beat us in the league and they set a high benchmark, performing well in the championship. It’s just great to get another competitive game before the championship, rather than looking for challenge games,’ O’Donovan said.

Mathúnas success in the league continues the feel-good factor after last year’s Carbery JAHC triumph, as well as the footballers’ run to the divisional final – these are good times for Mathúnas fans.

‘At a lot of home games and away games now we have a great following from the fans. It’s all moving in a positive direction and it’s great to see it,’ O’Donovan noted.

With three West Cork clubs – Mathúnas, Bandon and Newcestown – winning promotion in their leagues, it’s been a good campaign for Carbery clubs. Soon attention will switch to championship mode, as Mathúnas put their junior A title on the line. A group with St Mary’s, Dohenys and St Oliver Plunkett’s awaits them.

‘Every group will be competitive. We’re not taking anything for granted. Our own group will be very tough– there are a lot of local derbies. Three of the teams are from the same parish. It will be interesting,’ said O’Donovan, but before that he’d love to add a league title to his collection.