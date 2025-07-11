Cork football has benefited greatly from divisional teams, insists Muskerry manager Conor Hurley

CONOR Hurley insists there is a future for divisional football teams, but the timing of the unseeded competition needs to be revisited.

While divisional teams are finding it almost impossible in the present structure to prepare properly for the championship, the Muskerry manager is 100 percent behind including divisional teams in the championship because they contribute so much to Cork football.

However, he agrees that the county board needs to look at the structure and the timing of the divisional/colleges section.

‘Our preparation was nearly non-existent for this game. The players want to play and that’s the most important thing,’ said the Macroom man after the victory against Carbery that sets up a final date with Duhallow – the winner will advance to the quarter-finals of the premier senior football championship.

‘We have lads spread out over all the clubs in Muskerry. So long as lads keep on wanting to play with Muskerry, there’s a reason for keeping divisional football. I think divisions should remain in the championship.

‘Cork football has benefited greatly from the divisional teams. You just have to look at Donncha O’Connor for Duhallow and Daniel Goulding was playing with Muskerry when he won an All-Ireland in 2010. Cork football has done well out of divisions in the past, bringing through footballers you mightn’t find otherwise.

‘I saw a selector there for Carbery tonight, Seán Levis, who played for Cork and Carbery back in the day. He was from a junior club. You can make all arguments against it but when you see good football like tonight, why wouldn’t you continue it. It needs to be looked at as regards structure and how it is scheduled.

‘When you have divisions pulling out, they never want to pull out, so maybe it should be looked at in another month in the calendar.’