Darragh McElhinney sets new national U23 men's 1500m record in Belgrade

DARRAGH McElhinney (UCD AC) set a new National U23 record of 3:39.63, as he came third in the 1,500m at the World Indoor Tour in Belgrade on Monday.
The Glengarriff athlete broke the previous record of 3:41.24 set by Frank Conway in 1989.
McElhinney, who recently won the men's 3000m national indoor title, will represent Ireland at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade next week, March 18-20th, in the men’s 3000m.