Sport

Darragh McElhinney sets new national U23 men's 1500m record in Belgrade

March 8th, 2022 9:30 AM

By Southern Star Team

Darragh McElhinney set a new Irish U23 1500m record this week.

Share this article

DARRAGH McElhinney (UCD AC) set a new National U23 record of 3:39.63, as he came third in the 1,500m at the World Indoor Tour in Belgrade on Monday.

The Glengarriff athlete broke the previous record of 3:41.24 set by Frank Conway in 1989.

McElhinney, who recently won the men's 3000m national indoor title, will represent Ireland at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade next week, March 18-20th,  in the men’s 3000m.

***

Advertisement | Learn more about Paymentsense | Apply Now

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.


Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.