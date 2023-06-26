Hammer thrower Tuthill stars on the European stage

NICOLA Tuthill proved, yet again, that she is a young athlete built for the big stage.

The Kilbrittain teenager (19) was the standout Irish performer on the opening day of the European Games in Krakow last week.

Competing in her first senior international, Nicola showed no sign of any nerves when, with her first throw of the women’s hammer competition, she threw a new personal best of 67.85m; this is also an Irish U23 record.

The Bandon AC athlete came into the Games with a PB of 66.57, and incredibly threw over that mark four times during the competition; ultra-consistent Nicola threw 67.85, 65.70, 66.85, 67.06, 66.44 and 67.06.

She was leading the competition until the fourth round before Azerbaijan’s Hanna Skydan threw 69.88m, followed by 71.69. Still, for Nicola to finish second is further proof this talented West Cork athlete is destined for bigger and better things. Her new PB sees her move to within five metres of Eileen O’Keeffe’s Irish record of 73:21.

‘I’m delighted with that. I had a pretty consistent performance so I’m really happy,’ Nicola said afterwards.

‘I’m delighted with my placing, the girl from Azerbaijan was amazing; her PB was quite out there and she threw massive throws. I was very happy with my own performance.

‘It feels amazing. This is my first senior international so to be out here with an amazing team, full of senior athletes, is great. There is such a nice atmosphere, everyone is rooting for you.’

The European Athletics U23 Championships in Finland next month (July 13th to 16th) is Nicola’s main target this summer, and she’ll head into that competition high in confidence after this latest boost.