Grace Ryan fires Newcestown into premier intermediate camogie semi-finals

September 21st, 2025 2:00 PM

By Matthew Hurley

Grace Ryan fires Newcestown into premier intermediate camogie semi-finals Image
Newcestown are into the semi-finals of the premier intermediate grade.

NEWCESTOWN are through to the SE Systems Cork Premier Intermediate Championship semi-finals after a tight 0-16 to 0-14 win over Brian Dillons in Ballygarvan.

A Grace Ryan master-class in free-taking was vital in getting the West Cork side over the line, as she hit 0-13, with ten frees included. Maria Kenneally, Claire Kingston and Aoibhe Sheehan also got on the scoresheet to seal a last-four date against Ballincollig on Saturday, September 27th.

Ballincollig won their quarter-final against Fr O’Neill’s by 1-15 to 1-5 in Castle Road.

There was no luck, however, for the two other West Cork sides in this grade. Enniskeane fell to a 1-14 to 1-9 defeat against Ballygarvan in Riverstick, while Clonakilty were comfortably beaten by Ballinhassig in Newcestown, 6-15 to 2-11. The two Carrigdhoun sides will play each other in a semi-final on Sunday, September 28th. The final will take place on Saturday, October 11th, in Castle Road.

Ballyhea are relegated from the second tier after their 2-6 to 1-5 defeat away to Na Piarsaigh.

The senior relegation play-off will go to a replay after Inniscarra and Aghabullogue couldn’t be separated in Inniscarra, 1-11 apiece. The rematch is on Saturday, 27th in Aghabullogue.

In the intermediate camogie championship, Ballinascarthy and Valley Rovers couldn’t be separated in a 0-6 apiece draw in Newcestown. That leaves Bal third in the round-robin group. Newtownshandrum overtook them in second place after a 2-8 to 0-11 victory over Sarsfields’ seconds. Kilbrittain/Timoleague will hope to get their first points this weekend when they face Newtown this Saturday in Whitechurch.

