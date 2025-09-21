Hill family leads West Cork charge at Red John Memorial Weekend in Lyre

BY TIM KELLEHER

TROY McAleer from St Margaret’s in North Dublin – one of the pin-up boys of Irish harness racing – stole the show with six winners at the 2025 Red John Memorial Harness Racing Weekend in Lyre.

McAleer landed the feature, the Red John Memorial Pace, guiding Newtown Major for ‘TV’ Tom Heavey from Darndale. The pair made all and just held off Biggins in a blanket finish, the post coming in time for a one-length success.

But while McAleer grabbed headlines, there was no shortage of West Cork success to savour across a weekend that once again honoured the memory of Lyre’s own Red John O’Donovan.

Leap’s Hill family enjoyed a brilliant meeting, highlighted by Halloway Road’s victory in the Maven Trot. Bred at their Hillside Farm and owned by Pete Hill, the winner was driven to glory by Patrick Hill. After the race, an emotional Hill – a lifelong friend of Red John – fought back tears as he remembered the man the festival is named after.

The Hill stable struck again with Brutenor, the 14-year-old veteran showing his durability in the Grade F Trot. Patrick Hill produced a storming finish to reel in the fancied Elysium D’Ostal in the final 100 yards. They weren’t done yet – Humour De Cosse flew home in the Grade E Trot, this time with Schull’s Mike O’Mahony in the sulky. It was a weekend to remember for the Leap outfit.

West Cork winners kept coming. Drimoleague’s Denis O’Reilly claimed the Liam Carlin Memorial Free For All Trot with Duc D’Arry, who took advantage when favourite Harry Knows went off stride. O’Reilly seized the initiative and never looked back.

Another poignant moment saw Drimoleague’s Chris O’Reilly, also a close friend of Red John, light up Lyre with a victory for Biggins on Saturday. His beaming smile in the winners’ enclosure showed what it meant to triumph on this weekend above all others.

Schull also celebrated when Christy Brown won the Grade F Pace for Liam O’Brien. Driven by Eoin Murphy, the winner handled the heavy going far better than hot favourite I’m Great Hanover. That success keeps Murphy firmly in the hunt for the Southern Region driver’s title.

From Reenascreena, Jamie Hurley unveiled a horse with promise in Top Dollar. Despite an early error, the recent Scottish import recovered well and looks a smart acquisition for the season ahead.

Elsewhere, McAleer’s star quality was evident. Alongside the Red John Memorial Pace, he added a string of victories for Limerick owner Anthony O’Donnell – Lady Lou doubled up over the weekend, while Kaline Des Racques stormed through from the back to win with authority.

McAleer also partnered Northern Pride to another emphatic success in the Red John Memorial Free For All Pace, confirming his status as Ireland’s top pacer. His sixth winner came aboard Fiseta Tejy, trained by his uncle Andrew Joyce, a polished drive rounding off a remarkable festival for the Dublin man.

The Kane family, regular visitors to Cork, also struck. Sean Kane won with Konder De Vondel for Moorside Stables, while cousin Patrick guided Stateside Phoenix home for his father Paddy and co-owner John Ball from London.

There was also a first-time winner for Limerick’s John Cross Jnr, who took the Grade G Pace with Bet On Me ahead of Beach Dragon.

But the real story of the weekend was how West Cork stables and drivers dominated the biggest harness racing stage in the country, from Leap and Schull to Drimoleague and Reenascreena – underlining the region’s enduring strength in the sport and its special connection to Red John himself.