Sport

Emily Hegarty and Aoife Casey qualify for C final at World Rowing Championships

September 21st, 2025 12:24 PM

By Southern Star Team

Emily Hegarty and Aoife Casey qualify for C final at World Rowing Championships Image
Emily Hegarty (right) and Aoife Casey competing for Skibbereen Rowing Club at the Irish Rowing Championships in August.

Share this article

THE all-Skibbereen Irish women’s pair of Emily Hegarty and Aoife Casey finished fourth in their heat at the World Rowing Championships in Shanghai on Sunday morning.

Their time of of 7:13.17 was just outside the semi-final qualifying mark, and they will now race in the C final on Tuesday.

Check out our pre-Worlds chat with Emily here.

Elsewhere, Nathan Timoney and Ross Corrigan finished second in their heat of the men’s pair to directly qualify for the semi-final, while the men’s quad finished fourth in their heat, seeing them progress to Tuesday’s C final.

On Monday, we'll see Skibbereen Rowing Club's Fintan McCarthy in action with Philip Doyle, while Skibb rower Aisling Hayes will compete in the women's four.

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support local, trusted journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our sport mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended