Emily Hegarty and Aoife Casey qualify for C final at World Rowing Championships

THE all-Skibbereen Irish women’s pair of Emily Hegarty and Aoife Casey finished fourth in their heat at the World Rowing Championships in Shanghai on Sunday morning.

Their time of of 7:13.17 was just outside the semi-final qualifying mark, and they will now race in the C final on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Nathan Timoney and Ross Corrigan finished second in their heat of the men’s pair to directly qualify for the semi-final, while the men’s quad finished fourth in their heat, seeing them progress to Tuesday’s C final.

On Monday, we'll see Skibbereen Rowing Club's Fintan McCarthy in action with Philip Doyle, while Skibb rower Aisling Hayes will compete in the women's four.