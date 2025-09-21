GAA CLUB NOTES: O’Donovan Rossas U14 ladies win county football final

CARBERY RANGERS: The U16 footballers beat Bantry Blues 4-13 to 2-8 in the Rebel Óg West Football Championship Division 2 semi-final. The teams were level at full time, 1-9 to 2-6. Three goals in the first half of extra-time saw Rangers run out winners. They play Owen Gaels in the final on Sunday, September 28th. Team: Charlie Jennings, Tom Browne, Cormac Ó Donnabháin, Jack Herlihy, Sean Murphy, Michael McCarthy, Jamie Buchanan, Gavin Anderson, Kevin Duffy, Killian Fitzpatrick, Fionn Coppinger, Sean McMahon, Oisin McCarthy, Luke O’Neill, Charlie Moore. Iarla Crowley, Michael O’Shea, Charlie Harte, Luke Crowley, John Harte, Dylan Baker, Victor Zielinski, Eoin Kavanagh. The Nursery Programme for 2025 concluded on Saturday in Newtown. A big thanks to Stephen Murray and Anthony Muldoon for co-ordinating and to the coaches, helpers and parents for their help.

CASTLEHAVEN: The U14 girls’ team beat Naomh Fionnbarra 6-9 to 4-4 in the B2 county final on Saturday. The girls played with a strong wind for the first-half and kicked great scores. Team: M O’Callaghan, C White, T Coppinger, A Courtney, E Hickey, L Limrick, J O’Donovan, E Hourihane, E Cahalane, M O’Donovan, A McCarthy, K Bowe, H Cahalane, K Whelton, C Dahm, A Lawlor, K Buckley, E Sweetnam, P O’Neill, K Deasy, E O’Driscoll, K Deasy, M O’Donoghue, M Lettice, A Kearney, C O’Donovan. The U13 team beat Kilmacabea/St James 4-7 to 3-5 in the football league cup semi-final last Sunday in Leap. A cracking team performance.

CLONAKILTY: The premier 2 U16 football team is presently taking part in the county challenge Cup for teams who didn’t qualify for the knockout stages of the championship and they have produced two marvellous results. In the quarter-final they played Macroom, who had beaten them by 10-18 to 1-7 in the league and the game in Ahamilla produced a big surprise. In the last play of the game, two points in arrears, they were awarded a 13-metre free in front of goal. Up stepped Cork minor, Tom Whooley, to smash the ball past ten defenders on the goal line, for an amazing winning goal, 5-11 to 4-13. For the semi-final they travelled to Mahon in Cork to play St. Michael’s, and they produced another single-point win, 3-11 to 2-13. They will be up against a very good Youghal side in the cup final on September 29th, but we wouldn’t write off their chances. Team: Dylan Falvey, John Keohane, Darragh Duggan, Isaac Ward, Matthew Draper, Fionn O’Donovan, Gavin Doyle, Nathan O’Sullivan, Ewan Knowles, Cillian Sturdy, Daniel O’Donovan, Lochie Rohan, Conor McCarthy, Tom Whooley, Gavin O’Neill. Subs, Eamon Murphy, Josh Khan, Daniel O’Herlihy, Seán Aherne, Richard Hancock, Fionn Gilmore, James Tobin, Rory de Lap, Seán Crowley, Cristos Delis, Ronan Twomey, Olan White, Charlie O’Sullivan, Ben O’Regan, Stephen Doyle, Mal McCarthy,

KILMEEN/KILBREE: The junior camogie team played their final rounds of the championship. Firstly, they drew away to Kilworth, 1-7 to 2-4. They then played Cobh at home on Saturday, winning 1-9 to 0-5. They have now qualified for a county semi-final against Nemo Rangers, which will take place on Saturday in Rossmore at 1pm. The minor hurlers defeated Western Gaels 2-18 to 1-9 in Rossmore. They have qualified for the final against Kilbrittain. They have also qualified for the football final against Kilmacabea/St James.

O’DONOVAN ROSSA: Last Saturday the U14 ladies footballers won their A county final against Watergrasshill 3-12 to 1-6, having beaten Mourneabbey and St Colum’s in the earlier rounds. Rossa built up an eight-point lead at half-time after playing with the wind in the first-half. Watergrasshill got a goal after the break, but Skibb got some lovely points to maintain their lead. The team includes six sisters of players who won the All-Ireland junior title. These young players have watched their sisters and club heroes the last few years and now it is their turn to reap the rewards of their own commitment. It was a historic day for the ladies club as it was the first time that a county A underage title was won. FIXTURES: Thursday, 18th: 6.30pm, U16 ladies county semi-final v Bandon in Rossa Park. Friday 19th: 6.30pm, U13A ladies summer league final v Bantry. Saturday 20th: 10am, U9 boys Go Games v Sam Maguires in Riverside Complex.