BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

Seán McCarthy, originally from Woodfield, Clonakilty, in action with the Wild Geese football team in Los Angeles and being pursued by Kevin McDonnell of the Clan na Gael club during a match at Midway City. The action shot was published in the Los Angeles Times on Sunday March 17th, 1985.

(Photo: courtesy of the Los Angeles Times)

