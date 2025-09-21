News

BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

September 21st, 2025 12:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Seán McCarthy, originally from Woodfield, Clonakilty, in action with the Wild Geese football team in Los Angeles and being pursued by Kevin McDonnell of the Clan na Gael club during a match at Midway City. The action shot was published in the Los Angeles Times on Sunday March 17th, 1985. (Photo: courtesy of the Los Angeles Times)

Seán McCarthy, originally from Woodfield, Clonakilty, in action with the Wild Geese football team in Los Angeles and being pursued by Kevin McDonnell of the Clan na Gael club during a match at Midway City. The action shot was published in the Los Angeles Times on Sunday March 17th, 1985.

(Photo: courtesy of the Los Angeles Times)

READERS: If you want to share your memories, send us old photos, film or video and pictures of memorabilia that may be of wider interest by email to: [email protected] 

View past copies of The Southern Star and The Skibbereen Eagle by going to https://irishnewsarchive.com/Southern-Star-Newspaper-Subscriptions 

