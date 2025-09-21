Holly Cairns in fighting form on return

HOLLY Cairns has returned to work following the birth of her daughter on election night last year.

The Social Democrats leader and Cork South-West TD resumed her role this week and said: ‘I never thought I’d have a more dramatic election than the local elections in 2019, when I won a seat on Cork County Council by a single vote – but having a baby on election day certainly topped that.’

Deputy Cairns also paid tribute to the late Cllr Pat Ger Murphy, who she said ‘did outstanding work on disability advocacy, and so much more for the Bantry LEA and the wider community’.

Deputy Cairns then outlined her priorities for Cork South-West over the coming months.

‘It has been inspiring to see so many community-led campaigns underway across West Cork over the last number of months, such as the Save Our Sprat campaign and the campaign against the proposed casino in Bandon,’ she said.

‘I am very proud of the work my colleagues in the Social Democrats have done locally on these issues, and am looking forward to getting stuck in myself as the Dáil returns.’

She also urged people in West Cork to stand against what she described as ‘genocide in Gaza’ at the hands of Israel.

Deputy Cairns concluded: ‘West Cork is full of vibrant, dedicated communities.

‘ As a local TD, my role is to ensure their voices are heard in the Dáil and to push for the policies and investment we need to thrive – and I am more committed than ever to doing so.’