Words by Water literary festival ‘has something for everyone’

THIS year’s Words by Water, Kinsale Literary Festival, which runs from Thursday October 2nd to Sunday October 5th, really has something for everyone, according to festival chair Ruth McDonnell.

Speaking at the launch of the festival in Kinsale Library last week she said this year’s programme covers everything from Ireland’s fraught history to contemporary social issues and all the stories and cultural touchpoints in between.

‘We are committed to keeping things affordable so our €60 festival pass is back to help you make the most of the weekend,’ said Ruth.

Featured authors include recent Kerry Group Irish Novel of the Year winner, Niall Williams, historians Diarmuid Ferriter, Peadar Thompson and Joachim Bueg.

Others include Marita Conlon McKennan, Kit de Waal and Fiona Scarlett while acclaimed newcomers include Catherine Airey, Patrick Holloway, Barbara Leahy and Louise Hegarty.

Local favourites return with their poetry event on Thursday October 2nd curated by Matthew Geden while Local Voices in Sunday morning will feature Afric McGlinchy, Katherine Boucher Beug and Matthew Geden.

A new addition to this year’s festival is the literary bookswap on Sunday morning while the children’s programme will feature Irish writing legend Marita Conlon-McKenna, both at their schools event and a public event in Kinsale Library.

There will also be plenty of workshops too.

Events will take place at The Lord Kingsale, Methodist Church, Friar’s Lodge, OHK, The Post House and Prim’s Bookshop.

Visit www.wordsbywater.ie for a full programme.