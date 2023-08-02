Get on your marks for Adrigole five-mile race

FOLLOWING on from the very successful Massmount 5k run that was held last year, Adrigole will be the location for a five-mile race that will be held on the bank holiday Saturday, August 5th at 5pm.

The race will be held in conjunction with Beara Athletic Club and there will be prizes in different categories.

It will form part of the Beara AC summer league series, with races held in Bere Island, Eyeries, Adrigole and Glengarriff. The race will also be part of the Adrigole GAA Festival which takes place over the August weekend.

From starting out as a family fun day in 2012xq to a three-day festival in 2013, it has now developed into a four-day festival with a wide variety of events. People from near and far now take their holidays around the festival and it proves to be a great meeting place for people around the area.

Details can be found on www.adrigolegaa.com and on Adrigole GAA social media pages.

The five-mile race will be open to those who are over 16 only and there will be a €20 charge to enter, with registration taking place at eventmaster.ie.