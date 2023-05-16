Future star Clona Duke adds to rising reputation with win

A NEW ‘Clona’ name was added to the list of classics winners as Clona Duke took the honours in the Time Greyhound Nutrition Select Stakes recently.

Owner Kevin O’Brien applies the ‘Clona’ prefix to his dogs in honour of Clonakilty and Clona Duke lived up to the strong heritage with a superb run in Kilcohan Park in Waterford.

The race was between what are currently the top six dogs in the country and the sponsors proclaimed it to be the strongest final they had attended.

From the break, Wi Can Dream, from his trap four draw, broke smartly and headed for the rails on the run to the opening corner. He was challenged at the juncture by Clona Duke – who went off at 9/4 – as he enjoyed a clear passage from a perceived tricky draw in five.

On hitting the entrance to the back stretch, a strong-running Clona eased his way into the lead and, trying as he might thereafter, Wi could never get on terms with the Graham Holland-trained winner.

Clona deservedly prevailed by a length and half in an excellent 28.22, the back-stretch split of 15.70 rarely seen at Kilcohan.

Kevin O’Brien attended with his wife Gillian and sons Kevin and Shay – he said he was lucky enough to have Clona Blaze in the Irish Derby final in 2018 and that it would be fantastic to make another.

The winner will now be prepared for a tilt at the English derby and, on this performance, should go a long way in that competition.

He is also one of the favourites for the Irish Derby, recently broke the track record in Limerick 27.95 and has already won the Juvenile Derby Classic. Last weekend Clona Duke won the Future Star award at the National Greyhound Awards, marking him out as one to really watch.