Diarmuid O’Connor breaks national indoor heptathlon record

BANDON AC athlete Diarmuid O’Connor broke the Irish indoor heptathlon record at the Big East Indoor Track & Field Championships in Chicago.

Competing for the University of Connecticut, Diarmuid broke a 23-year-old record that had been held by Joe Naughton since 2002. Recording personal bests in the 60m, pole vault and 1000m, he racked up 5594 points across the seven events to take gold and set an Irish record. His results were as follows: 60m (7.07, PB), long jump (6.90m), shot put (13.94m), high jump (1.89m), 60m hurdles (8.39), pole vault (4.45m, PB) and 1000m (2:39.01, PB).