Cork hurlers Brian Hayes and William Buckley up for individual All-Star awards

CORK and St Finbarr's hurlers Brian Hayes and William Buckley are up for individual awards at GAA GPA All-Star Hurling Awards for 2026.

Hayes is nominted for Hurler of the Year, alongside Limerick duo Gearóid Hegarty and Diarmuid Byrnes.

The Cork forward finished as the top championship scorer from play with 5-20, five points ahead of his nearest challenger Tom Monaghan (Galway, 1-27).

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Buckley is up for the Young Hurler of the Year award alongside Galway stars Cillian Trayors and Jason Rabbitte.

The Barrs attacker was a standout for Ben O'Connor's Cork this season, putting in big displays in the Munster championship especially.

The two Barrs men as well as five other Cork players, Shane Barrett, Seán O'Donoghue, Mark Coleman, Niall O'Leary and Rob Downey are nominated for All-Stars.

All-Ireland champions Limerick lead the way on nominees with 13, followed by finalists Galway with 11.

Players from Clare (six), Dublin (three), Offaly, Waterford (two each) and Kilkenny (one) make up the list.

This year’s awards will be presented at a gala black-tie function held at Dublin’s RDS and shown live on RTÉ on Friday, October 30th.

PwC ALL-STARS HURLING NOMINATION 2026

Goalkeepers: Billy Nolan (Waterford); Nickie Quaid (Limerick); Éibhear Quilligan (Clare).

Defenders: Seán Finn, William O’Donoghue, Barry Nash, Diarmaid Byrnes, Kyle Hayes (all Limerick); Darren Morrissey, Pádraic Mannion, Daithí Burke, Cillian Trayers, Ronan Glennon (all Galway); Seán O’Donoghue, Niall O’Leary, Mark Coleman, Rob Downey (all Cork); Niall O’Farrell, Diarmuid Ryan (both Clare); Ben Conneely (Offaly); Paddy Smyth (Dublin).

Midfielders: Cian Lynch, Adam English (both Limerick); Cathal Mannion (Galway); Tony Kelly (Clare); Brian Hayes (Dublin); Cian Kenny (Kilkenny).

Forwards: Cathal O’Neill, Aidan O’Connor, Peter Casey, Gearóid Hegarty, Shane O’Brien (all Limerick); Jason Rabbitte, Tom Monaghan, Darragh Neary, Conor Whelan, Aaron Niland (all Galway); Shane Barrett, William Buckley, Brian Hayes (all Cork); Peter Duggan, Seán Rynne (both Clare); Dónal Burke (Dublin); Eoghan Cahill (Offaly); Stephen Bennett (Waterford).

PwC GAA GPA Hurler of the Year Nominees

Diarmaid Byrnes, Gearóid Hegarty (both Limerick); Brian Hayes (Cork).

PwC GAA GPA Young Hurler of the Year Nominees

William Buckley (Cork); Jason Rabbitte, Cillian Trayers (both Galway).