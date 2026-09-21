Rampant St Mary’s power to top spot and set-up Carbery JAFC quarter-final against Goleen

St Mary’s 0-16

Argideen Rangers 0-4

JOHN MURPHY REPORTS

RAMPANT St Mary’s brushed aside the weak challenge presented by a depleted, but out-of-sorts Argideen Rangers to assume top spot in Roinn 1 of the Bandon Co-op Carbery JAFC following this facile 12-point victory at Ballinascarthy.

In doing so the lads from the Ballineen/Enniskeane catchment area have qualified for the quarter-finals, to add to their hurling semi-final slot.

While making allowance for missing some key players, Rangers, bar the opening six minutes when they led thanks to points by Dara Walsh and Bill Fleming, never looked to be at the races. In fact, they were to go an incredible 46 scoreless minutes until points by Philip Flynn in the 52nd and 59th minutes took the barren look off the scoreboard.

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In the interim, St Mary’s continued to make scoring hay while the sun still shone. Why not, with forwards of the calibre of Cork star Olan Corcoran, Darren O’Donovan, Eoin Cullinane, Jack Eady and their strong midfield duo of Rory O’Connor and Cillian McGillicuddy showing their silken football skills at every opportunity.

Give credit where it is due, Rangers did contest everything with fervour and commitment up to the break when they trailed 0-6 to 0-2.

Finbarr Butler, Darragh O’Donovan, Dara Walsh, Philip Flynn, Bill Fleming, and Charlie Twomey were grafting hard, but the scoring return was just not there. The St Mary’s defence, with Finghin O’Driscoll, Dave Curtin, William Hennigan and the experienced Peter Daly, soundness personified between the posts, had the lads from the monastic settlement living on crumbs up front.

The Saints gave an indication of the scoring threat they presented when McGillicuddy, Eoin Cullinane and Rory O’Connor combined as the inrushing Jack Eady’s blistering drive ricochet to safety off an upright in the 12th minute.

Two superb scores by Olan Corcoran, the first when he sidestepped two tackles to bisect the uprights, were a joy to the eye of the beholder. Michael O’Driscoll had one of the points of the game to signal the interval.

It brought little respite to beleaguered Rangers on resuming. A delightful move involving Eoin Cullinane, Eoin Keohane, Corcoran and Finghin O’Driscoll got the reward it deserved as the white flag was raised.

When Mark O’Driscoll fed Corcoran with a peach of a pass and the orange flag was raised by the latter, the show was over bar the shouting.

Just for good measure, the impressive Jack Eady had another two-pointer, a cracking score from distance.

The match trundled along to its inevitable conclusion, St Mary’s quarter final slot was well and truly booked long before the final whistle sounded.

Much was expected of this must-win encounter for both teams, but in truth it was a damp squib. Not that St Mary’s manager Tiernan O’Driscoll minded. It was mission accomplished, a potential banana skin averted and, with the hurlers still in the frame, a double is still possible.

‘We gave Argideen Rangers the respect they deserve going into this crucial game. They were short some players like ourselves. Our backs, especially in the opening half, were excellent. We have a young side, but some lovely footballers in the group,’ said an upbeat O’Driscoll.

‘We have almost the same panel in both hurling and football. It is extra pressure, but a good complaint to have. This is a difficult competition to make progress in. We will take it one game at a time and hope progress continues.’

OUR STAR: Exquisite in the application of his scoring opportunities with sublime touches and lethal finishing, Olan Corcoran was again a class football act as he scored 0-7.

Scorers

St Mary’s: Olan Corcoran 0-7 (1 2pt, 1f); Jack Eady 0-4 (1 2pt); Niall Kelleher 0-2; Cillian McGillicuddy, Michael O’Driscoll, Finghin O’Driscoll 0-1 each

Argideen Rangers: Philip Flynn 0-2; Dara Walsh, Bill Fleming 0-1 each.

St Mary’s: Peter Daly; Finghin O’Driscoll, William Hennigan, Mark O’Driscoll; Conor Bradfield, David Curtin, Paul McMenamin; Rory O’Connor, Cillian McGillicuddy; Eoin Cullinane, Darren O’Donovan, Eoin Keohane; Olan Corcoran, Jack Eady, Michael O’Driscoll.

Subs: Jack Hurley for Conor Bradfield (38), Jason Collins for Cillian McGillicuddy (38), Niall Kelleher for Paul McMenamin (48), Gearóid Harrington for Eoin Keohane (54), Rory Baggott for Eoin Cullinane (57).

Argideen Rangers: Daniel Hurley; Fergal Walsh, Darragh O’Donovan, Philip Flynn; Charlie Twomey, Finbarr Butler, Seán Henchion; Gerry Crowley, Eoin Lawton; Dara Walsh, Seán Walsh, Kevin Hennessy; Bill Fleming, John Michael O’Callaghan, Darragh Holland.

Subs: James Crowley for Darragh Holland, Jack Twomey for Seán Henchion, Charlie Dineen for Eoin Lawton, Robert Hennessy for Fergal Walsh, David Deasy for John Michael O’Callaghan (all second half).

Referee: Anthony O’Regan (Kilbrittain).