Eight teams left to battle it out in Carbery JAFC

THE Bandon Co-Op Carbery junior A football quarter-final pairings are now known after the group stages came to a conclusion.

St Mary’s will face Goleen, Carbery Rangers’ seconds take on Tadhg MacCarthaigh, St James are up against Kilmeen and Barryroe face Castlehaven’s second string.

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In Roinn 1, following St Mary’s victory over Argideen Rangers, a win for Castlehaven would have been enough to advance and they duly obliged, beating Newcestown’s seconds 3-14 to 1-16 in Drimoleague.

The Haven started off the brighter with 1-2 without reply inside seven minutes, with the goal coming from Kevin O’Donovan.

Another goal on 21 minutes by Donnacha O’Donovan made it 2-6 to 0-7 and it was Dinny Cahalane’s team that were 2-8 to 0-8 ahead at the break.

Newcestown, to their credit, battled back and took the lead on 40 minutes, 1-12 to 2-8. A goal by Cathal Wilson sparked Seamus O’Donovan’s outfit into life.

The Haven recovered though and scores from Fiachra Collins, David Whelton and Eoin Maguire kept the scoreboard moving. A Conor O’Driscoll goal on 58 minutes effectively ended the contest, making it 3-13 to 1-14 approaching the dying embers.

O’Driscoll top scored for the victors with 1-3 while Donnacha O’Donovan (1-2), Kevin O’Donovan (1-1, 1f), Maguire (0-3, 1f), Conor Nolan (0-2), David Whelton (0-2) and Collins rounded off their tally.

For Newcestown, Eddie Kenneally led the way with 0-5 (3f, 1 2tpf) while Podge Collins (0-4, 1 2pt), Eoin McSweeney (2ptf), Sam Long, Dan Flanagan (0-2 each) and James Burrows (0-1) were also on target.

In Roinn 2, Kilmeen progressed to the knockout stage after a 0-19 to 1-6 win over Randal Óg in Ahiohill. The score was 0-12 to 1-1 at half-time as the Super Blues were always in control. The victors’ scorers included Cillian Twohig (0-10, 2f, 2 2pt), Damien O’Gorman (0-6, 1f, 1 2pt), Kevin Keohane (0-2) and Brian Deasy (0-1).

A winner-takes-all clash took place in Roinn 3 and it was Tadhg MacCarthaigh who prevailed over Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas by 1-9 to 0-9 in Castlehaven.

The Castletownkenneigh club raced into a 0-5 to 0-1 lead inside 15 minutes but scores from Cork U20 Luke Shorten made it 0-5 apiece at the short whistle.

Mathúnas regained their lead up to 44 minutes but Caheragh began to take control when Oisin Daly found the net and levelled matters.

Shorten, who contributed to 0-5 (1 2pt) overall, and Adam O’Donovan (0-2) finished off the game and sealed a quarter-final place. Cathal Hegarty also hit 0-2 for the winners.

Elsewhere in the group, St James’ 1-21 to 3-8 win over St Oliver Plunkett’s meant the Ardfield club were the only side with a 100 percent record in the group stage.

In Roinn 4, Barryroe earned their quarter-final spot with a 2-13 to 2-12 win over Goleen.

The Sky Blues only required a draw to advance but Ryan O’Donovan and Luke Murphy were in blistering form to see them top the group.

Murphy’s goal on 19 minutes made it 1-9 to 1-2 at the break before O’Donovan raised a green flag on 44 minutes to make it 2-10 to 1-7. The last two scores of the game came through a Goleen goal and two-pointer to make the score more respectable.

O’Donovan (1-7, 3f, 1 2ptf), Murphy (1-3), Liam Colbert (0-2, 2ptf) and Adam McSweeney (0-1) contributed for the winners.

That result meant Ballinascarthy couldn’t qualify for the knockout stage but a 1-15 to 0-10 defeat to St Colum’s has put the Pedlars Cross club in potential relegation trouble.

There are no relegation play-offs decided for now until the story around the junior B championship becomes clearer. However, Clann na nGael are definitely coming up by virtue of their county confined win earlier this year.