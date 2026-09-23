Baltimore RNLI completes second successful medivac this week

Baltimore RNLI carried out a medivac for a man living on Sherkin Island, following a request from the Irish Coast Guard yesterday morning.

The Baltimore all-weather lifeboat crew, accompanied by two HSE Ambulance crew, arrived at the pier on Sherkin Island at 9.25am and after a quick assessment by the paramedics, the casualty was brought onboard the lifeboat.

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The lifeboat departed Sherkin at 9.38am and arrived back to the station in Baltimore at 9.48am where the casualty was transferred to the HSE Ambulance for further treatment.

It was the second medical evacuation of the week for Baltimore RNLI, having carried out a rescue on Sunday September 20. The lifeboat launched in the early hours of the morning at the request of the Irish Coast Guard to provide a medivac for a woman living on Sherkin who had sustained injuries from a fall.

The RNLI volunteers and two HSE Ambulance crew arrived at Sherkin pier at 3.00am. The HSE paramedics and a member of the Baltimore RNLI casualty care team assessed and treated the casualty on the scene before the lifeboat departed Sherkin, arriving back to the station at 3.57am.

Kate Callanan, Baltimore RNLI Volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer said: “Baltimore RNLI regularly provides medivacs to people living on or visiting the islands around Baltimore and this summer has been particularly busy for our volunteer lifeboat crew.”

She explained there have been 12 medivacs since the start of July, all people living on or visiting the island including one to an injured person aboard a yacht in Cape Clear. She reminded people to call 999 or 112 if they find themselves in a medical emergency while on the islands.